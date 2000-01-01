Sulho Sipilä
Landscapes and abstract paintings by Finnish artist Sulho Sipilä (1895-1949). Sipilä was known for his frequent focus on various subjects, including landscapes of Helsinki, exquisitely detailed interiors, and captivating views of the surrounding streets and buildings from his home. Additionally, he often depicted nostalgic landscapes from his childhood.
