Russell Lee Art
Russell Lee

Monochromatic photographs by Russell Lee (1903-1986) capture the textured narratives of American life during the Great Depression with unparalleled depth. Shooting in black and white, he skillfully played with contrasts, using the interplay of light and shadow to accentuate the emotional depth and texture of his subjects.

Boys on Easter morning. Southside, Chicago, Illinois by Russell LeeBoys on Easter morning. Southside, Chicago, Illinois by Russell Lee
Women at 4-H Club fair, Cimarron, Kansas by Russell LeeWomen at 4-H Club fair, Cimarron, Kansas by Russell Lee
Youngsters in the swimming pool at the dude desert ranch at Coolidge, Arizona by Russell LeeYoungsters in the swimming pool at the dude desert ranch at Coolidge, Arizona by Russell Lee
Detail of farmer's boots and spurs, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell LeeDetail of farmer's boots and spurs, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Ray Halstead making a turn while harrowing an irrigated field. He is a FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation…Ray Halstead making a turn while harrowing an irrigated field. He is a FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation…
Lumberjack turning handspring near Littlefork, Minnesota by Russell LeeLumberjack turning handspring near Littlefork, Minnesota by Russell Lee
Hollywood, California. A neon sign by Russell LeeHollywood, California. A neon sign by Russell Lee
Home and family of oil field roustabout. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. During periods of unemployment the woman takes in washing…Home and family of oil field roustabout. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. During periods of unemployment the woman takes in washing…
Poker game of construction workers at canteen. Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California by Russell LeePoker game of construction workers at canteen. Shasta Dam, Shasta County, California by Russell Lee
An avenue of clothes washings between 138th and 139th Street apartments, just east of St. Anne's Avenue, Bronx, New York by…An avenue of clothes washings between 138th and 139th Street apartments, just east of St. Anne's Avenue, Bronx, New York by…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bowling alley on southside of Chicago, Illinois] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bowling alley on southside of Chicago, Illinois] by Russell Lee
The hands of Mrs. Andrew Ostermeyer, wife of a homesteader, Woodbury County, Iowa by Russell LeeThe hands of Mrs. Andrew Ostermeyer, wife of a homesteader, Woodbury County, Iowa by Russell Lee
Ray Halstead, FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower, pumping up a tire. Dead Ox Flat, Malheur County…Ray Halstead, FSA (Farm Security Administration) rehabilitation borrower, pumping up a tire. Dead Ox Flat, Malheur County…
Josie Caudill looking over slab fence on her father's farm. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell LeeJosie Caudill looking over slab fence on her father's farm. Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Detail of side of house, Earl Pauley farm near Smithland, Iowa by Russell LeeDetail of side of house, Earl Pauley farm near Smithland, Iowa by Russell Lee
Regalia and equipment of the cowboy. Cattle ranch near Spur, Texas by Russell LeeRegalia and equipment of the cowboy. Cattle ranch near Spur, Texas by Russell Lee
Girls waiting for Episcopal Church to end so they can see the processional, South Side of Chicago, Illinois by Russell LeeGirls waiting for Episcopal Church to end so they can see the processional, South Side of Chicago, Illinois by Russell Lee
People on one of the rides on amusement row at the Labor Day celebration, Silverton, Colorado by Russell LeePeople on one of the rides on amusement row at the Labor Day celebration, Silverton, Colorado by Russell Lee
Signs in front of highway tavern. Crystal City, Texas by Russell LeeSigns in front of highway tavern. Crystal City, Texas by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of farmer sitting in automobile waiting for father to come out of general store…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of farmer sitting in automobile waiting for father to come out of general store…
Man at the bar on Saturday night. Craigville, Minnesota by Russell Lee. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Man at the bar on Saturday night. Craigville, Minnesota by Russell Lee. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mormon farmer shoeing a horse, Santa Clara, Utah] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mormon farmer shoeing a horse, Santa Clara, Utah] by Russell Lee
Crowd watch daredevil preparing to dive into water from cycle down elevated incline, state fair, Donaldsonville, Louisiana…Crowd watch daredevil preparing to dive into water from cycle down elevated incline, state fair, Donaldsonville, Louisiana…
Model of ice cream cone in front of candy store, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin by Russell LeeModel of ice cream cone in front of candy store, Sun Prairie, Wisconsin by Russell Lee
Ola, Idaho. Detail of cowboy on horseback by Russell LeeOla, Idaho. Detail of cowboy on horseback by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy with Spanish cowpony. Pie Town, New Mexico] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cowboy with Spanish cowpony. Pie Town, New Mexico] by Russell Lee
Klamath Falls, Oregon. Circus day by Russell LeeKlamath Falls, Oregon. Circus day by Russell Lee
Children at the board. Lake Dick Project, Arkansas by Russell LeeChildren at the board. Lake Dick Project, Arkansas by Russell Lee
Chicken feed, flour and other bulky products are now bagged in printed cotton materials for use as dress materials.…Chicken feed, flour and other bulky products are now bagged in printed cotton materials for use as dress materials.…
New Madrid County, Missouri. Sunflower heads in field, Southeast Missouri Farms by Russell LeeNew Madrid County, Missouri. Sunflower heads in field, Southeast Missouri Farms by Russell Lee
Sign, Quemado, Texas: Helpy-Selfy Laundry--We Use Maytags by Russell LeeSign, Quemado, Texas: Helpy-Selfy Laundry--We Use Maytags by Russell Lee
Automobile after the flood on Mackey Ferry Road near Mount Vernon, Indiana by Russell LeeAutomobile after the flood on Mackey Ferry Road near Mount Vernon, Indiana by Russell Lee
Walla Walla County, Washington. Farmer and the mules which pull the combine through the wheat fields by Russell LeeWalla Walla County, Washington. Farmer and the mules which pull the combine through the wheat fields by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Salmon River Valley in Custer County, Idaho] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Salmon River Valley in Custer County, Idaho] by Russell Lee
Boys' sack race, Labor Day celebration, Ridgway, Colorado by Russell LeeBoys' sack race, Labor Day celebration, Ridgway, Colorado by Russell Lee
Laborers employed in picking cotton at Lake Dick Project, Arkansas by Russell LeeLaborers employed in picking cotton at Lake Dick Project, Arkansas by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rear stairs of apartment house, L Street, N.W., Washington, D.C.] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rear stairs of apartment house, L Street, N.W., Washington, D.C.] by Russell Lee
Part of waterwheel. Gristmill on road to Skyline Drive, Virginia by Russell LeePart of waterwheel. Gristmill on road to Skyline Drive, Virginia by Russell Lee
West Texans sitting on fence at horse auction, Eldorado, Texas by Russell LeeWest Texans sitting on fence at horse auction, Eldorado, Texas by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front porch of sharecropper cabin, Southeast Missouri Farms] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Front porch of sharecropper cabin, Southeast Missouri Farms] by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Workmen at Umatilla Ordnance Depot at beer party given by contractor in celebration of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Workmen at Umatilla Ordnance Depot at beer party given by contractor in celebration of…
Indian papoose in swing near Little Fork, Minnesota by Russell LeeIndian papoose in swing near Little Fork, Minnesota by Russell Lee
Apple blossoms in irrigated orchard in Bernalillo County, New Mexico by Russell LeeApple blossoms in irrigated orchard in Bernalillo County, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Child studying in school, Southeast Missouri Farms by Russell LeeChild studying in school, Southeast Missouri Farms by Russell Lee
Fighting fire of rice straw stack in rice field near Crowley, Louisiana by Russell LeeFighting fire of rice straw stack in rice field near Crowley, Louisiana by Russell Lee
Children of Frank Moody, Miller Township, Woodbury County, Iowa by Russell LeeChildren of Frank Moody, Miller Township, Woodbury County, Iowa by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Scene on 7th Avenue near 38th Street, New York City] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Scene on 7th Avenue near 38th Street, New York City] by Russell Lee
Crab apples displayed at roadside stand near Berlin, Connecticut by Russell LeeCrab apples displayed at roadside stand near Berlin, Connecticut by Russell Lee
Cotton worker, New Madrid County, Missouri by Russell LeeCotton worker, New Madrid County, Missouri by Russell Lee
One of L.H. Nissen's children in rocking chair. Nissen shack near Dickens, Iowa. Nissen is a hired man by Russell LeeOne of L.H. Nissen's children in rocking chair. Nissen shack near Dickens, Iowa. Nissen is a hired man by Russell Lee
Roping a horse in corral. SMS Ranch near Spur Texas by Russell LeeRoping a horse in corral. SMS Ranch near Spur Texas by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Power lines along highway in Dawson County, Texas] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Power lines along highway in Dawson County, Texas] by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Two children of John Scott, a hired man living near Ringgold, Iowa] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Two children of John Scott, a hired man living near Ringgold, Iowa] by Russell Lee
Farm woman using songbook as sunshade during dinner at all day community sing, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell LeeFarm woman using songbook as sunshade during dinner at all day community sing, Pie Town, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Street vendor's goods, Waco, Texas by Russell LeeStreet vendor's goods, Waco, Texas by Russell Lee
Little boy at the FSA (Farm Security Administration) Camelback Farms, Phoenix, Arizona by Russell LeeLittle boy at the FSA (Farm Security Administration) Camelback Farms, Phoenix, Arizona by Russell Lee
Display of automobile tires and wheels, Deming, New Mexico by Russell LeeDisplay of automobile tires and wheels, Deming, New Mexico by Russell Lee
Floats on nets used in salmon fishing, Astoria, Oregon by Russell LeeFloats on nets used in salmon fishing, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
Children's shoes and clothes, Alfred Atkinson family near Shannon City, Ringgold County, Iowa by Russell LeeChildren's shoes and clothes, Alfred Atkinson family near Shannon City, Ringgold County, Iowa by Russell Lee
Fishing boat, Astoria, Oregon by Russell LeeFishing boat, Astoria, Oregon by Russell Lee
Night baseball, Marshall, Texas by Russell LeeNight baseball, Marshall, Texas by Russell Lee
Ride at the carnival which was part of the Fourth of July by Russell LeeRide at the carnival which was part of the Fourth of July by Russell Lee
Workers hefting a bag of rice, Crowley, Louisiana by Russell LeeWorkers hefting a bag of rice, Crowley, Louisiana by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spectators at Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New Mexico] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Spectators at Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New Mexico] by Russell Lee
Workman at Shasta Dam reads war extra. Shasta County, California by Russell LeeWorkman at Shasta Dam reads war extra. Shasta County, California by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: An avenue of clothes washings between 138th and 139th Street apartments, just east of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: An avenue of clothes washings between 138th and 139th Street apartments, just east of…
Closeup of cutter's hands (cutting cloth), Jersey Homesteads, Hightstown, New Jersey by Russell LeeCloseup of cutter's hands (cutting cloth), Jersey Homesteads, Hightstown, New Jersey by Russell Lee
Farmers conversing, Caruthersville, Missouri by Russell LeeFarmers conversing, Caruthersville, Missouri by Russell Lee
Child of farmer sitting in automobile waiting for father to come out of general store, Jarreau, Louisiana by Russell LeeChild of farmer sitting in automobile waiting for father to come out of general store, Jarreau, Louisiana by Russell Lee
Farm children playing on homemade merry-go-round. Williams County, North Dakota by Russell LeeFarm children playing on homemade merry-go-round. Williams County, North Dakota by Russell Lee
Children playing in the gutter on 139th Street just east of St. Anne's Avenue, Bronx, New York by Russell LeeChildren playing in the gutter on 139th Street just east of St. Anne's Avenue, Bronx, New York by Russell Lee
Food storage plant. Jig for making food storage gable ends and trusses. Southeast Missouri Farms Project by Russell LeeFood storage plant. Jig for making food storage gable ends and trusses. Southeast Missouri Farms Project by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Electric welding, an essential part of oil field activities, Seminole, Oklahoma] by…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Electric welding, an essential part of oil field activities, Seminole, Oklahoma] by…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Operation at the Cairns General Hopsital at the FSA (Farm Security Administration)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Operation at the Cairns General Hopsital at the FSA (Farm Security Administration)…
Telephone used for communication between various points in the mine. Mill and office, gold mine at Mogollon, New Mexico by…Telephone used for communication between various points in the mine. Mill and office, gold mine at Mogollon, New Mexico by…
Man biting snake at sideshow, state fair, Donaldsonville, Louisiana by Russell LeeMan biting snake at sideshow, state fair, Donaldsonville, Louisiana by Russell Lee
Sign of store, Kenner, Louisiana by Russell LeeSign of store, Kenner, Louisiana by Russell Lee
Stencil on Dixie cotton chopper, Delhi, Louisiana by Russell LeeStencil on Dixie cotton chopper, Delhi, Louisiana by Russell Lee
Children sleeping during rest period at a nursery. There were not enough beds to go around. Chicago, Illinois by Russell LeeChildren sleeping during rest period at a nursery. There were not enough beds to go around. Chicago, Illinois by Russell Lee
Window of apartment house rented. Chicago, Illinois by Russell LeeWindow of apartment house rented. Chicago, Illinois by Russell Lee
Grooving inner sole in process of making welt. Bootmaking shop, Alpine, Texas by Russell LeeGrooving inner sole in process of making welt. Bootmaking shop, Alpine, Texas by Russell Lee
Turkeys in pen, poultry cooperative, Brownwood, Texas by Russell LeeTurkeys in pen, poultry cooperative, Brownwood, Texas by Russell Lee
A boy eating lunch by wagon in sugarcane field near New Iberia, Louisiana by Russell LeeA boy eating lunch by wagon in sugarcane field near New Iberia, Louisiana by Russell Lee
Boys in crowd, National Rice Festival, Crowley, Louisiana by Russell LeeBoys in crowd, National Rice Festival, Crowley, Louisiana by Russell Lee
La Forge Farms, Missouri. Hats and an umbrella in a school for s near the FSA (Farm Security Administration) project for the…La Forge Farms, Missouri. Hats and an umbrella in a school for s near the FSA (Farm Security Administration) project for the…
Sign showing various services rendered by service station, Waco, Texas by Russell LeeSign showing various services rendered by service station, Waco, Texas by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Salinas, California. Intercontinental Rubber Producers. Man on machine are…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Salinas, California. Intercontinental Rubber Producers. Man on machine are…
Sign, Harlingen, Texas by Russell LeeSign, Harlingen, Texas by Russell Lee
Boxes of salmon and ice on fishing boat unloading at the docks of the Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by…Boxes of salmon and ice on fishing boat unloading at the docks of the Columbia River Packing Association, Astoria, Oregon by…
Men leveling stack of peas coming from conveyor at vinery near Sun Prairie, Wisconsin by Russell Lee. Sourced from the…Men leveling stack of peas coming from conveyor at vinery near Sun Prairie, Wisconsin by Russell Lee. Sourced from the…
Wife of Bohemian farmer near Black River Falls, Wisconsin by Russell LeeWife of Bohemian farmer near Black River Falls, Wisconsin by Russell Lee
Cotton pickers in truck, Pine Bluff, Arkansas by Russell LeeCotton pickers in truck, Pine Bluff, Arkansas by Russell Lee
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fighting fire of rice straw stack in rice field near Crowley, Louisiana] by Russell Lee[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fighting fire of rice straw stack in rice field near Crowley, Louisiana] by Russell Lee
Working on the levee at Bird's Point, Missouri during the height of the flood by Russell LeeWorking on the levee at Bird's Point, Missouri during the height of the flood by Russell Lee
Placing ropes into position for hoisting bundles of sugarcane at mill near New Iberia, Louisiana by Russell LeePlacing ropes into position for hoisting bundles of sugarcane at mill near New Iberia, Louisiana by Russell Lee
Pouring mercury from small tube into pen which contains flour gold mixed with the natural dirt. Process for removing this…Pouring mercury from small tube into pen which contains flour gold mixed with the natural dirt. Process for removing this…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tillamook cheese plant, Tillamook, Oregon. Cheese aging. Cheese made in Tillamook…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tillamook cheese plant, Tillamook, Oregon. Cheese aging. Cheese made in Tillamook…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sacks of mohair in storage at the warehouse of the Kimble Wool and Mohair Company…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sacks of mohair in storage at the warehouse of the Kimble Wool and Mohair Company…
Cowboy riding steer, Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New Mexico by Russell LeeCowboy riding steer, Bean Day rodeo, Wagon Mound, New Mexico by Russell Lee
After dinner coffee, restaurant, Lufkin, Texas by Russell LeeAfter dinner coffee, restaurant, Lufkin, Texas by Russell Lee
