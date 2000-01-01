Jozef Hanula
Jozef Hanula (1863–1944) was a notable Slovak painter celebrated for his captivating oil portraits and genre scenes. His meticulous technique and keen eye for detail, especially in his nude portraits, drew admiration and set him apart in the European art scene.
