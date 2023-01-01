rawpixel
Horace Pippin Art
Horace Pippin

African American folk artist Horace Pippin's works are known for their bold colors, and his use of strong, rhythmic brushwork. He often used thick layers of paint to create texture and depth in his works. The colors in his pieces are characterized by their vivid, intense hues. His compositions are often simple and direct, but they are imbued with a powerful sense of narrative emotion. 

 

Giving Thanks by Horace Pippin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265188/giving-thanks-horace-pippinFree Image from public domain license
Christ and the Woman of Samaria by Horace Pippin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265196/christ-and-the-woman-samaria-horace-pippinFree Image from public domain license
Supper Time by Horace Pippin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265201/supper-time-horace-pippinFree Image from public domain license
Abraham Lincoln and His Father Building Their Cabin on Pigeon Creek by Horace Pippin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265103/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
