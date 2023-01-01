rawpixel
Jean Baptiste Camille Corot Art
Jean Baptiste Camille Corot

Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot's style was characterized by its loose brushwork, soft tonal harmonies, and vivid color. He was known for his ability to capture the atmospheric qualities of light and air, and his works have a dreamlike quality that is both nostalgic and lyrical. His landscapes and portraits of women often feature rolling hills, tranquil streams, and sprawling trees, and they are typically bathed in the warm glow of the setting sun or the soft light of dawn.

Honfleur: Calvary by Camille CorotHonfleur: Calvary by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085385/honfleur-calvary-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license
View of Lormes by Camille CorotView of Lormes by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085388/view-lormes-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license
The Muse: History by Camille CorotThe Muse: History by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9085331/the-muse-history-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license
A Pond in Picardy by Camille CorotA Pond in Picardy by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184757/pond-picardyFree Image from public domain license
Diana and Actaeon (Diana Surprised in Her Bath) by Camille CorotDiana and Actaeon (Diana Surprised in Her Bath) by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185415/diana-and-actaeon-diana-surprised-her-bathFree Image from public domain license
Hagar in the Wilderness by Camille CorotHagar in the Wilderness by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184686/hagar-the-wildernessFree Image from public domain license
A Village Street: Dardagny by Camille CorotA Village Street: Dardagny by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184725/village-street-dardagnyFree Image from public domain license
A Woman Reading by Camille CorotA Woman Reading by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184716/woman-readingFree Image from public domain license
Mother and Child by Camille CorotMother and Child by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184764/mother-and-childFree Image from public domain license
View of Rome from Monte Pincio. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View of Rome from Monte Pincio. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7654741/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Study for "The Destruction of Sodom" by Camille CorotStudy for "The Destruction of Sodom" by Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184729/study-for-the-destruction-sodomFree Image from public domain license
Lady in Blue, oil painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1874)Lady in Blue, oil painting by Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot (1874)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665287/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with figures and animals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Landscape with figures and animals. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652109/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Peasant Girl at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Peasant Girl at the Spring. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652062/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Corot concert champêtre Condé ChantillyCorot concert champêtre Condé Chantilly
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665466/corot-concert-champetre-conde-chantillyFree Image from public domain license
La Trinité-des-Monts by Corot Louvre RF2041 n02La Trinité-des-Monts by Corot Louvre RF2041 n02
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7665809/trinite-des-monts-corot-louvre-rf2041-n02Free Image from public domain license
A Torrent at Romagnes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.A Torrent at Romagnes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651241/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Melancholy Italian Woman (Rome) (Italienne mélancolique [Rome]) by Jean Baptiste Camille CorotMelancholy Italian Woman (Rome) (Italienne mélancolique [Rome]) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265314/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Jean Baptiste Camille Corot - Interrupted Reading - 1922.410 - Art Institute of ChicagoJean Baptiste Camille Corot - Interrupted Reading - 1922.410 - Art Institute of Chicago
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7666700/image-art-vintage-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Pensive Young Woman (Jeune femme pensive) by Jean Baptiste Camille CorotPensive Young Woman (Jeune femme pensive) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265310/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Eurydice, while fleeing from Aristaeus, is killed by a snake.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Eurydice, while fleeing from Aristaeus, is killed by a snake.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651250/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Girl - full-length reading. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Girl - full-length reading. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651249/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of a Woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Portrait of a Woman. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651397/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, Niece of Corot (Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, nièce de Corot) by Jean Baptiste…Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, Niece of Corot (Mme Lemaistre, née Blanche Sennegon, nièce de Corot) by Jean Baptiste…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265275/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Landscape by Jean Baptiste Camille CorotLandscape by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265476/landscape-jean-baptiste-camille-corotFree Image from public domain license
Mme de Larochenoire, Wife of the Painter (Mme de Larochenoire, femme du peintre) by Jean Baptiste Camille CorotMme de Larochenoire, Wife of the Painter (Mme de Larochenoire, femme du peintre) by Jean Baptiste Camille Corot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265266/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Silenus. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Silenus. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651160/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Untitled [portrait of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Untitled [portrait of Jean Baptiste Camille Corot]. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652522/photo-image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Girl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.Girl with flowers in landscape Youth, adolescence, "Iuventus". Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651168/image-flowers-vintage-artFree Image from public domain license
