Paintings of birds and other animals by Swedish-Finnish painter and amateur naturalist Wilhelm von Wright (1810-1887). Von Wright's art often depicted birds in their natural habitats, displaying great attention to detail in the depiction of feathers, textures, and colors. His paintings typically conveyed a sense of tranquility and harmony, capturing the essence of each bird's unique character and environment. Wilhelm von Wright's art can be described as highly detailed, scientifically accurate, and lyrical. Through his paintings, he captured the beauty and wonder of the natural world, leaving a lasting legacy as one of Finland's most celebrated artists.