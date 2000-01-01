rawpixel
Marion Post Wolcott Art
Marion Post Wolcott

Marion Post Wolcott, an eminent American photographer, left an indelible mark on the world of documentary photography with her unique art style. Wolcott captured the essence of American life during the Great Depression and World War II. Her art style is marked by its poignant realism, capturing both the harsh realities and unyielding spirit of the American people during challenging times. Wolcott's photographs stand as timeless testaments to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Men spiking logs to go up ramp into sawmill. It was working only halftime and was even…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at Greenbelt, Maryland] by Marion Post Wolcott

Legionnaire falls after picnic bench breaks at American Legion fish fry, Oldham County, Post 39, near Louisville, Kentucky…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Colored boys playing on Columbus Monument. Washington, D.C.] by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Skiers on porch of Mr. Dickinson's home in Lisbon, Franconia, New Hampshire. He…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mother and relatives weeping at the grave of the deceased at memorial meeting near…

Students at FSA (Farm Security Administration) project school, Prairie Farms, Montgomery, Alabama, during supervised outdoor…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Miss Hesterley and Miss Christian, FSA (Farm Security Administration) home economists…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children ride on sleds almost all winter. Woodstock, Vermont] by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Corn shucking on farm near the Fred Wilkins place, Granville County, North Carolina]…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at Greenbelt, Maryland] by Marion Post Wolcott

Young neighbor of Frank H. Shurtleff resting in the snow while gathering sap from sugar trees for making maple syrup.…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Picnic at Irwinville Farms, Georgia, on May Day] by Marion Post Wolcott

Child at Greenbelt, Maryland by Marion Post Wolcott

Student with recreational director during basketball game. Prairie Farms, Montgomery, Alabama by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Two of Pauline Clyburn's children, rehabilitation borrowers, Manning, Clarendon…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Man sitting near Pembroke Farms, making new chair seat. North Carolina] by Marion Post…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Doctor examining child at Greenbelt in preschool clinic, Maryland] by Marion Post…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sheep grazing on farm of Russell Spears near Lexington, Kentucky] by Marion Post…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fanny Lowe's family chopping cotton on Flint River Farms, Georgia] by Marion Post…

Mother, wife and child of unemployed coal miner, Marine, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pauline Clyburn's children, rehabilitation borrowers, coming out of field, Manning…

Children at Greenbelt, Maryland by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mountain children going home along highway near Jackson, Breathitt County, Kentucky]…

Coal miner's children play in front yard, Chaplin, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

Children of homesteaders playing on their front lawn, Tygart Valley, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

Coal miner's children and wife, Pursglove, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

Miner lifting coal car on to track. Company houses in background. Chaplin, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

Three of miner's children going down hill to get water in old lard cans. Chaplin, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cars parked outside the stadium at the Duke University-North Carolina football game.…

Child at Greenbelt, Maryland by Marion Post Wolcott

Weighing up cotton on Sunflower Plantation, FSA (Farm Security Administration), project, Merigold, Mississippi by Marion…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bohemian miners (coal loaders) unemployed since mechanization of mines. Jere, West…

Spanish trapper and his childen taking muskrat pelts into the FSA (Farm Security Administration) auction sale which is held…

Mountain woman riding to town up Frozen Creek, near Jackson, Breathitt County, Kentucky by Marion Post Wolcott

Children taking home remains of a bed. Coal mining camp, Scotts Run, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child going home from school after snowstorm in Jackson, New Hampshire] by Marion Post…

One of Pauline Clyburn's children, rehabilitation borrower, Manning, Clarendon County, South Carolina by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sampling and classing cotton in classing rooms of cotton factor's office, Memphis…

Mother and relatives weeping at the grave of deceased at memorial meeting. Preacher, with hands over ears, is praying. Near…

Cars parked outside the stadium at the Duke University-North Carolina game. Durham, North Carolina by Marion Post Wolcott

Ten year old child of George Cowley Family (rural rehabilitation client). Her bones break exceptionally easy (diet…

Children of Frederick Oliver, tenant purchase borrower, Summerton, South Carolina by Marion Post Wolcott

Mexican miner's child, doesn't go to school much. He's too shy and school's too far away, especially when it is cold. Bertha…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fur buyers and trappers waiting for FSA (Farm Security Administration) supervisor to…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: On Saturday afternoon many high school students come to Dickinson's farm to ski. Mr…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mother and widow and relatives weeping at the grave of deceased at memorial meeting…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at Greenbelt, Maryland] by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction of new bridge, Tygart Valley Homesteads, West Virginia] by Marion Post…

A portable cane mill. The owner gets every sixth gallon for making the sorghum syrup. This is on the property of an owner…

Wooden peg used in corn shucking. Fred Wilkins farm. Tally Ho, near Stem, Granville County, North Carolina by Marion Post…

FSA (Farm Security Administration), county, state and local officials on a special trip through Greene County with some NYA…

Rear view of farmer's car in center of town, Woodstock, Vermont. Water is hauled since the usual supply has been frozen by…

Primary class in new school, Prairie Farms, Montgomery, Alabama by Marion Post Wolcott

House built by the muskrats. They line it with mud and partition it off so that each animal has a separate room. In the…

Hogs belonging to Mrs. Brown, FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower, on Prairie Farms, Alabama by Marion Post Wolcott

Sampling cotton in classing room of cotton factor's office. Memphis, Tennessee by Marion Post Wolcott

One of the children of Pauline Clyburn, rehabilitation borrower. Manning, South Carolina by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cars parked outside the stadium at the Duke University-North Carolina football game.…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Hauling water in milk cans because usual source of supply is frozen. Putney Homestead…

Cotton on trousers of cotton broker in classing and sampling room in office of Cotton Row, Front Street, Memphis, Tennessee…

The "trip" coming out of the mines at the end of the day shift. This mine has many safety regulations. The men cannot leave…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child bringing home suitcase on sled, Franconia, New Hampshire] by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Picking up and loading sweet potatoes of Mr. Foushee, owner-operator. Mr. Foushee is…

Uncle George who has worked on Marcella Plantation in smith and carpentry shop for last fifty years after he got out of…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Young son of Frank H. Shurtleff driving sled with vat of sap from sugar maple trees…

Women at Sunday school picnic, Jere, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

Entrance to rooming house at Beale Street, Memphis, Tennessee by Marion Post Wolcott

Young neighbor (Julia Fletcher) of Frank H. Shurtleff gathering sap from sugar trees for making maple syrup. Sugaring is a…

Hauling logs to the mill. Woodstock, Vermont by Marion Post Wolcott

Children of agricultural and packing house workers washing up before getting a hot lunch in twenty-four hour a day nursery…

Ben Turner and family in their wagon with mule team purchased on FSA (Farm Security Administration) loan. Flint River Farms…

Home economics and home management class for adults under supervision of Evelyn M. Driver. Everything they make, including…

Children's favorite playground, around coal mine tipples. Pursglove, Scotts Run, West Virginia by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sampling and classing cotton in classing rooms of cotton factor's office, Memphis…

Berlin, New Hampshire. Children of paper mill workers who live in a community largely inhabited by French Canadians and…

Team of oxen drawing wagon, waiting outside of grist mill, Prairie Farms, Montgomery, Alabama by Marion Post Wolcott

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mountain woman and granddaughter up Burton's Fork, Kentucky River, near Jackson…

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Going home from school. In Breathitt County, Kentucky. The school year begins in July…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109263/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sharecropper picking cotton on farm. About five miles below Chapel Hill going south on highway toward Bynum in Chatham…Sharecropper picking cotton on farm. About five miles below Chapel Hill going south on highway toward Bynum in Chatham…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109406/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Project family in new wagon, Flint River Farms, Georgia by Marion Post WolcottProject family in new wagon, Flint River Farms, Georgia by Marion Post Wolcott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109401/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fanny Lowe's family chopping cotton on Flint River Farms, Georgia] by Marion Post…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fanny Lowe's family chopping cotton on Flint River Farms, Georgia] by Marion Post…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109441/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Woman carrying laundry home along highway between Durham and Mebane, North Carolina]…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Woman carrying laundry home along highway between Durham and Mebane, North Carolina]…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109410/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Chicken hopper made by students, Flint River Farms, Georgia by Marion Post WolcottChicken hopper made by students, Flint River Farms, Georgia by Marion Post Wolcott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109437/image-shadow-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Lloyd, ninety-one year old mother of Miss Nettie Lloyd, who is a pellagra victim.…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Mrs. Lloyd, ninety-one year old mother of Miss Nettie Lloyd, who is a pellagra victim.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109125/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Coal miner's child taking home kerosene for lamps. Company houses, coal tipple in background. Pursglove, Scotts Run, West…Coal miner's child taking home kerosene for lamps. Company houses, coal tipple in background. Pursglove, Scotts Run, West…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108115/image-background-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Feeding the sorghum cane into the mill to make syrup on property of Wess Cris, a tobacco farm of about 165 acres in a…Feeding the sorghum cane into the mill to make syrup on property of Wess Cris, a tobacco farm of about 165 acres in a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109130/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Mountaineers trying to get car out of creek. Up South fork of the Kentucky River, Breathitt County, Kentucky by Marion Post…Mountaineers trying to get car out of creek. Up South fork of the Kentucky River, Breathitt County, Kentucky by Marion Post…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109420/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Old abandoned farmhouse on main highway between Morgantown and Elkins, West Virginia. Someone lived in one room by Marion…Old abandoned farmhouse on main highway between Morgantown and Elkins, West Virginia. Someone lived in one room by Marion…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108095/image-plant-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Project family picking peas in their garden, Flint River Farms, Georgia by Marion Post WolcottProject family picking peas in their garden, Flint River Farms, Georgia by Marion Post Wolcott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109124/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower's children returning home on muleback with…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) borrower's children returning home on muleback with…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109438/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Coal miners returning to and from work and children going from school along tracks…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Coal miners returning to and from work and children going from school along tracks…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109453/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of riverboat family, Charleston, West Virginia] by Marion Post Wolcott[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of riverboat family, Charleston, West Virginia] by Marion Post Wolcott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109660/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cotton "snakes," waste cotton picked from floors of sampling and classing rooms in…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cotton "snakes," waste cotton picked from floors of sampling and classing rooms in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109168/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Farmer's car loaded with sacks of feed. Saturday morning, Jackson, Kentucky by Marion Post WolcottFarmer's car loaded with sacks of feed. Saturday morning, Jackson, Kentucky by Marion Post Wolcott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109432/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Children playing at Greenbelt, Maryland by Marion Post WolcottChildren playing at Greenbelt, Maryland by Marion Post Wolcott
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109392/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction of new bridge, Tygart Valley Homesteads, West Virginia] by Marion Post…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Construction of new bridge, Tygart Valley Homesteads, West Virginia] by Marion Post…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109460/image-person-art-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Feeding the sorghum cane into the mill to make syrup on property of Wess Cris, a…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Feeding the sorghum cane into the mill to make syrup on property of Wess Cris, a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109135/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Miss Hesterley and Miss Christian, FSA (Farm Security Administration) home economists, delivering sheeting to Mr. Adkins…Miss Hesterley and Miss Christian, FSA (Farm Security Administration) home economists, delivering sheeting to Mr. Adkins…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12107935/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Privy in African American section "Paradise Alley." Only one for sixty people. Charleston, West Virginia by Marion Post…Privy in African American section "Paradise Alley." Only one for sixty people. Charleston, West Virginia by Marion Post…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109656/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
