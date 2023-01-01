rawpixel
Ben Shahn Art
Ben Shahn

Ben Shahn (1898-1969) was a Lithuanian-American painter, photographer, and social realist graphic artist. He is best known for his documentary photographs of the Great Depression, which he took while traveling with Walker Evans and Dorothea Lange. Shahn's photographs often focused on the human cost of poverty and social injustice.

William A. Swift, once a farmer, now a resident of Circleville's "Hooverville." When he returned from the war he went West.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12256973/photo-image-dog-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Young musicians at Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241410/photo-image-hand-person-musicFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Man watching square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241807/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241834/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cabinet maker, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241812/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Man watching square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241806/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Doped singer, "Love oh, love, oh keerless love," Scotts Run, West Virginia. Relief…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240945/photo-image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: "At a pea vinery," central Ohio. Loading waste to be taken back to his farm for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240949/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Scene in lower Natchez, Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240938/photo-image-dog-person-roadFree Image from public domain license
School youngsters, Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240689/photo-image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Scene in front of church, Little Rock, Arkansas]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240937/photo-image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Resident of Smithland, Kentucky. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240950/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Rehabilitation clients, Boone County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240711/photo-image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
A street scene, Maynardville, Tennessee. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240697/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Music for square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240695/photo-image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Liberty, unincorporated, Scotts Run, West Virginia. family living in Moose Hall].
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240966/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Cabinet maker, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240951/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Sign, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240686/photo-image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Trische family, tenant farmers, Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240717/photo-image-face-people-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Music for square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240719/photo-image-hand-person-musicFree Image from public domain license
Audience at square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240948/photo-image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240693/photo-image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Mrs. Mary McLean, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240698/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Rehabilitation client, Boone County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240933/photo-image-person-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Scene in Omar, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303882/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303880/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Young residents at Amite City, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304126/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Omar, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304147/image-person-tree-roadFree Image from public domain license
Children of coal miners, Sunbeam Mines, Scotts Run, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303896/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Omar, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303877/image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: quarter, Natchez, Mississippi. The home of a Negro family with a Negro man and a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304187/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Boy drawing, Penderlea Homesteads, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304130/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain license
In front of church on Sunday, Little Rock, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304186/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Lovengood sisters, Asheville, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304128/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fishing boats that have helped provide a supplementary income for many of the former…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305551/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Daughter of sharecropper, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304184/image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washing a prize bull at the dairy barn, Red House, West Virginia]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305234/image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Men at auction room, Pickaway Livestock Cooperative Association]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305492/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Boy playing mouth organ, Penderlea Homesteads, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305244/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Wife of strawberry picker, Hammond, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304137/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Scene in West Memphis, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303874/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Doped singer, "Love oh, love, oh keerless love," Scotts Run, West Virginia. Relief…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303875/image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sugarcane worker, Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304183/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of Fortuna family, Hammond, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303886/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Residents of Amite City, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304124/image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child of strawberry picker, Hammond, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303890/image-person-strawberry-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washing a prize bull at the dairy barn, Red House, West Virginia]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305235/image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Sign, Skyline Farms, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305221/image-wood-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washing a prize bull at the dairy barn, Red House, West Virginia]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305502/image-cow-person-animalFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sunday school, Penderlea Homesteads, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305258/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Family of rehabilitation client, Boone County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303955/image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Sharecroppers in Marked Tree, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304188/image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Wife and children of sharecropper. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304185/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Weighing in cotton, Pulaski County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303952/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Chair seat woven at Cumberland Farms, Crossville, Tennessee]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305233/image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain license
Weighing in cotton, Pulaski County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303923/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boats that have helped provide a supplementary income for many of the former sugarcane growers in this section of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12311812/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318205/image-people-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license
Arkansas cotton pickers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318030/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Child musicians at Asheville, North Carolina]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318219/image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Dinner during wheat harvest time, central Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317420/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of the band, Red House, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317277/image-paper-person-musicFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Saturday afternoon in London, Ohio, "the main street"]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317419/image-hand-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Strawberry grower's shack, Hammond, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318328/image-person-strawberry-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Part of the band, Red House, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317029/image-paper-person-musicFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Saturday afternoon in London, Ohio, "the main street"]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317168/image-person-shirt-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Table in home of destitute Ozark family, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318018/image-public-domain-family-tableFree Image from public domain license
Sharecropper, Pulaski County, Arkansas, "Mother Lane". Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318021/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Farmpeople at fair in central Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318298/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Saturday afternoon in London, Ohio, "the main street". Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237508/image-face-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Fishing boats that have helped provide a supplementary income for many of the former sugarcane growers in this section of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12312060/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Picking cotton on Alexander plantation. Pulaski County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318333/image-dog-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Painting class in school, Westmoreland Homesteads, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317295/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Street scene in New Orleans, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318284/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317026/image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Levee workers, Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318027/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Cotton pickers, Pulaski County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318010/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Scenes of the northern Shenandoah Valley, including the Resettlement Administration's Shenandoah Homesteads. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318292/image-face-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Resident of Plain City, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317169/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Signboard in Amite City, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318457/image-person-shirt-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Wife of sharecropper, Pulaski County, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318013/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318402/image-person-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Colored sharecropper family living in Little Rock, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318054/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Wonder Bar, hot spot of Circleville, Ohio (see general caption)]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317293/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Hardware store, Marion, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318311/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Morgantown, West Virginia. Center of a rundown mining territory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318299/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Music for square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318324/image-hand-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of Fortuna family, Hammond, Louisiana]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318398/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fishing boats that have helped provide a supplementary income for many of the former…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12311835/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318456/image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain license
Roadside advertising along Route 40, central Ohio (see general caption). Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317363/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Daughters of Mr. Thaxton, near Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317418/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Relief check, Scotts Run, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318064/image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Signs, Crossville, Tennessee. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318326/image-plant-person-roadFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Square dance, Skyline Farms, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318166/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Children of coal miners at Sunbeam Mines, Scotts Run, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318051/image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
Sign on outskirts of Circleville, Ohio (see general caption). Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317118/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boy playing mouth organ, Penderlea Homesteads, North Carolina]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317279/image-face-shadow-plantFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Pursglove Mine, Scotts Run, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318317/image-face-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Marked Tree, Arkansas]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318273/image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
