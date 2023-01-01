George Danor
Originally from New York City, George Danor moved to the Washington area in approximately 1939. He started his career working for the Office of War Information before transitioning to newspaper photography. Throughout his career, he was a member of respected organizations such as the White House News Photographers Association and the U.S. Senate Press Photographer Gallery.
Originally from New York City, George Danor moved to the Washington area in approximately 1939. He started his career working for the Office of War Information before transitioning to newspaper photography. Throughout his career, he was a member of respected organizations such as the White House News Photographers Association and the U.S. Senate Press Photographer Gallery.