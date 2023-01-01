rawpixel
George Danor Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
George Danor

Originally from New York City, George Danor moved to the Washington area in approximately 1939. He started his career working for the Office of War Information before transitioning to newspaper photography. Throughout his career, he was a member of respected organizations such as the White House News Photographers Association and the U.S. Senate Press Photographer Gallery.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Citations of individual production merit awarded. The first five citations of Individual Production Merit have been awarded…Citations of individual production merit awarded. The first five citations of Individual Production Merit have been awarded…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241195/photo-image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Transportation. Sight-seeing bus. Faced with a ban on motor buses for sightseeing purposes, Jimmy Grace obtained a horse…Transportation. Sight-seeing bus. Faced with a ban on motor buses for sightseeing purposes, Jimmy Grace obtained a horse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239845/photo-image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Nelson congratulates a blind worker. For her work in training blind persons for war industries, Miss Helen Hurst, founder of…Nelson congratulates a blind worker. For her work in training blind persons for war industries, Miss Helen Hurst, founder of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239813/photo-image-dog-face-personsFree Image from public domain license
Dr. Edgar G. Brown, Director of the National African American Council, shown with Leon Henderson, Office of Price…Dr. Edgar G. Brown, Director of the National African American Council, shown with Leon Henderson, Office of Price…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241187/photo-image-paper-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
Sugar rationing. Even the wife of the Office of Price Administration's (OPA) administrator has to sign up for her sugar…Sugar rationing. Even the wife of the Office of Price Administration's (OPA) administrator has to sign up for her sugar…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241211/photo-image-face-paper-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs Denissen and Vernet of the U.S. Senate restaurant kitchen "dish out" a meal a…Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs Denissen and Vernet of the U.S. Senate restaurant kitchen "dish out" a meal a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12239695/photo-image-person-man-babyFree Image from public domain license
Old gates turned in for scrap. Soon to be added to the scrap pile is this huge wrought iron gate of the historic Friendship…Old gates turned in for scrap. Soon to be added to the scrap pile is this huge wrought iron gate of the historic Friendship…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302638/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Sugar rationing. Mrs. Henry Wallace, wife of the Vice President, learns how millions of American householders will register…Sugar rationing. Mrs. Henry Wallace, wife of the Vice President, learns how millions of American householders will register…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302516/image-people-woman-manFree Image from public domain license
Victory Book Campaign. The Victory Book Campaign, January 5, 1943 through March 5, 1943, is designed to provide entertaining…Victory Book Campaign. The Victory Book Campaign, January 5, 1943 through March 5, 1943, is designed to provide entertaining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301865/image-face-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
Old gates turned in for scrap. Inspecting the gates of the old McLean Mansion, now government property, which are to be torn…Old gates turned in for scrap. Inspecting the gates of the old McLean Mansion, now government property, which are to be torn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302481/image-face-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Antherton Bean. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Antherton Bean. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302157/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Another champ aids Army and Navy. Cortez W. Peters, world's champion portable typist, is shown with ten late model standard…Another champ aids Army and Navy. Cortez W. Peters, world's champion portable typist, is shown with ten late model standard…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302133/image-person-technology-manFree Image from public domain license
Sugar rationing. What every householder will know! Mrs. Leon Henderson, wife of the Office of Price Administration's (OPA)…Sugar rationing. What every householder will know! Mrs. Leon Henderson, wife of the Office of Price Administration's (OPA)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302509/image-people-book-womanFree Image from public domain license
Tire made entirely of reclaimed rubber. F.S. Carpenter, of the United States Company, displays an automobile tire made…Tire made entirely of reclaimed rubber. F.S. Carpenter, of the United States Company, displays an automobile tire made…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302084/image-person-man-carFree Image from public domain license
Sugar rationing. Three prominent ladies learn how to register for their sugar rationing books. Mrs. Henry Wallace, Mrs. Leon…Sugar rationing. Three prominent ladies learn how to register for their sugar rationing books. Mrs. Henry Wallace, Mrs. Leon…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12302489/image-people-books-womanFree Image from public domain license
Feiner wins individual production merit certificate. Samuel Meyer Feiner (left), Certificate of Individual Production Merit…Feiner wins individual production merit certificate. Samuel Meyer Feiner (left), Certificate of Individual Production Merit…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308955/image-face-paper-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Henderson rally. Office of Price Administration (OPA) training program for price control (first meeting), December 1, 1942.…Henderson rally. Office of Price Administration (OPA) training program for price control (first meeting), December 1, 1942.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306446/image-people-man-plateFree Image from public domain license
America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307020/image-people-shirt-manFree Image from public domain license
Aids Army and Navy typewriter drive. Cortez W. Peters, world's champion portable typist, recently turned in ten late model…Aids Army and Navy typewriter drive. Cortez W. Peters, world's champion portable typist, recently turned in ten late model…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307905/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs Denissen and Vernet open package of compressed dehydrated foods in the kitchen of…Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs Denissen and Vernet open package of compressed dehydrated foods in the kitchen of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306690/image-person-man-kitchenFree Image from public domain license
Henderson rally. Office of Price Administration (OPA) training program for price control (first meeting), December 1, 1942.…Henderson rally. Office of Price Administration (OPA) training program for price control (first meeting), December 1, 1942.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306673/image-person-man-officeFree Image from public domain license
America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307839/image-background-people-technologyFree Image from public domain license
America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308108/image-face-people-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Feiner wins Individual Production Merit Certificate. Samuel Mayer Feiner (left), Certificate of Individual Production Merit…Feiner wins Individual Production Merit Certificate. Samuel Mayer Feiner (left), Certificate of Individual Production Merit…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309153/image-face-paper-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Henderson rally. Leon Henderson, Administrator, Office of Price Administration (standing) first meeting of OPA training…Henderson rally. Leon Henderson, Administrator, Office of Price Administration (standing) first meeting of OPA training…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306675/image-people-man-officeFree Image from public domain license
How to conserve household gas. One of the best ways to save gas is to use a pressure cooker if you have one. These utensils…How to conserve household gas. One of the best ways to save gas is to use a pressure cooker if you have one. These utensils…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307900/image-circle-kitchen-vegetablesFree Image from public domain license
Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs Denissen and Vernet of the U.S. Senate restaurant kitchen "dish out" a meal a…Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs Denissen and Vernet of the U.S. Senate restaurant kitchen "dish out" a meal a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306688/image-person-man-kitchenFree Image from public domain license
Feiner wins individual production merit certificate. Samuel Meyer Feiner, sheet metal worker at the Bethlehem Steel…Feiner wins individual production merit certificate. Samuel Meyer Feiner, sheet metal worker at the Bethlehem Steel…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309145/image-face-paper-personFree Image from public domain license
Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs in the U.S. Senate restaurant prepare a luncheon of dehydrated foods for members…Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chefs in the U.S. Senate restaurant prepare a luncheon of dehydrated foods for members…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306677/image-person-man-kitchenFree Image from public domain license
Sugar rationing. Sign here please. Mrs. Bennett Champ Clark, wife of the Senator from Missouri, gets a preview of sugar…Sugar rationing. Sign here please. Mrs. Bennett Champ Clark, wife of the Senator from Missouri, gets a preview of sugar…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12308931/image-person-woman-manFree Image from public domain license
America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307016/image-face-person-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Senators Johnson of Colorado, O'Mahoney of Wyoming, and Chavez of [New Mexico] sampled…Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Senators Johnson of Colorado, O'Mahoney of Wyoming, and Chavez of [New Mexico] sampled…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306683/image-plant-people-womanFree Image from public domain license
Samuel Mayer Feiner, sheet metal worker at the Bethelem Steel Company's shipbuilding division in San Francisco, with the…Samuel Mayer Feiner, sheet metal worker at the Bethelem Steel Company's shipbuilding division in San Francisco, with the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12309172/image-face-paper-handFree Image from public domain license
Transportation. Sight-seeing bus. Faced with a ban on motor buses for sightseeing purposes, Jimmy Grace obtained a horse…Transportation. Sight-seeing bus. Faced with a ban on motor buses for sightseeing purposes, Jimmy Grace obtained a horse…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307915/image-person-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Henderson rally. Leon Henderson, Administrator, Office of Price Administration (standing) first meeting of OPA training…Henderson rally. Leon Henderson, Administrator, Office of Price Administration (standing) first meeting of OPA training…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306423/image-people-man-officeFree Image from public domain license
Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chef Denissen hands out plates filled with dehydrated foods to be served in the dining…Dehydrated food luncheon at Senate. Chef Denissen hands out plates filled with dehydrated foods to be served in the dining…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306671/image-hands-person-phoneFree Image from public domain license
How to conserve household gas. Use as little water as possible when cooking most vegetables. For in addition to conserving…How to conserve household gas. Use as little water as possible when cooking most vegetables. For in addition to conserving…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307906/image-person-technology-blueFree Image from public domain license
America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…America's leaders discuss war needs in a radio program. America's leaders discuss the Army-Navy Production Awards and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307019/image-person-man-tableFree Image from public domain license
38 results
CuratedPopularNew