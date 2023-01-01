rawpixel
Elmer Johnson Art
Elmer Johnson

Commissioned by the Farm Security Administration, Elmer Johnson documented the living conditions and the influence of New Deal programs, created during the Great Depression. His photographs uniquely focused on farm life, children and schools, offering a glimpse into rural and small-town life of a war-affected America.

Doctor examining boy's throat. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Doctor examining boy's throat. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Sleeping boy at nursery school. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sleeping boy at nursery school. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
First grade boy and girl at drawing board in schoolroom. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.First grade boy and girl at drawing board in schoolroom. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Child sleeping in nursery school. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Child sleeping in nursery school. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library…Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library…
Children in front of their new home. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children in front of their new home. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Nursery school children sleeping. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Nursery school children sleeping. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Young boys with instruments in schoolroom. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Young boys with instruments in schoolroom. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Boys smoking log. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Boys smoking log. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
Children of coal miner at Scott's Run, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children of coal miner at Scott's Run, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
Officials examining plan of Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Officials examining plan of Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: School. Red House, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: School. Red House, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library…Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
Women volunteers preparing school lunch. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Women volunteers preparing school lunch. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials examining plan of Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials examining plan of Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials examining plan of Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials examining plan of Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
Children at play in nursery school. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children at play in nursery school. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
View of Arthurdale property. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View of Arthurdale property. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
Red House farms vegetable market. West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Red House farms vegetable market. West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
View of Arthurdale property. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.View of Arthurdale property. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library…Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Children with wheelbarrow. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children with wheelbarrow. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Children outside Fairfax log cabin. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children outside Fairfax log cabin. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Schoolchildren building houses. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Schoolchildren building houses. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Miner's house at Scott's Run, West Virginia. Note sewerage system. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Miner's house at Scott's Run, West Virginia. Note sewerage system. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Schoolchildren at play. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Schoolchildren at play. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Officials at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
Administrator Tugwell at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Administrator Tugwell at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
Administrator Tugwell and Mr. Schmidt at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Administrator Tugwell and Mr. Schmidt at Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.School. Red House, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Earliest stages of land clearing at Greenbelt, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: First breaking of ground at Greenbelt project, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Funeral procession of first death on project. Boy five years old. Red House Farms…
