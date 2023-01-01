Edward Meyer
Dive into a mesmerizing photographic collection capturing life in New York City during World War II, expertly curated by Edward Meyer. This Black and White vintage image compilation offers glimpses of iconic New York locations, as well as historical snapshots of the D-Day rally at Madison Square and Time Square.
