Paul Vanderbilt
Born in 1905 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Paul Vanderbilt was an inventive archivist, curator, and photographer renowned for pioneering new cataloging methods. Prior to Pearl Harbor's bombing, he served as a records coordinator with the U.S. Navy and later joined the Farm Security Administration to catalogue a vast photographic collection. His own photography encompasses glimpses of life in Philadelphia and his European journeys.
