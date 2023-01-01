rawpixel
Joseph A. Horne Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Joseph A. Horne

Joseph Anthony Horne, photographer and archivist, was born in New York City on 1 January 1911. In early 1943, he joined the Farm Security Administration and documented images of farmers during the Great Depression as well as Washington DC's Victory Garden, and a smiling Eleanor Roosevelt with the renowned folk singer Pete Seeger.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12307698/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Decorating the tree at a Christmas Eve party given by Local 203 of the United Federal Workers of America…Washington, D.C. Decorating the tree at a Christmas Eve party given by Local 203 of the United Federal Workers of America…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338388/image-face-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer entertaining at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by…Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer entertaining at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338390/image-people-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A hostess at the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal Workers of America, Congress of…Washington, D.C. A hostess at the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal Workers of America, Congress of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338400/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Decorating the tree at a Christmas Eve party given by Local 203 of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Decorating the tree at a Christmas Eve party given by Local 203 of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338393/image-christmas-people-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A hostess at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal Workers of…Washington, D.C. A hostess at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal Workers of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338660/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337810/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Washington, D.C. Sign on 14th Street, N.W.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Washington, D.C. Sign on 14th Street, N.W.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336313/image-person-sky-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Audience at a meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Audience at a meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336580/image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer, leading the crowd in "When We March…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer, leading the crowd in "When We March…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338644/image-people-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Regular attendants at the Franklin Park lectures. The man on the right claims to be 2,000 years old, and to…Washington, D.C. Regular attendants at the Franklin Park lectures. The man on the right claims to be 2,000 years old, and to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336576/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336582/image-plant-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer entertaining at the opening of the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer entertaining at the opening of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338658/image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338099/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Decorating the tree at a Christmas Eve party given by Local 203 of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Decorating the tree at a Christmas Eve party given by Local 203 of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338394/image-face-christmas-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A hostess at the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal Workers of America, Congress of…Washington, D.C. A hostess at the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal Workers of America, Congress of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338645/image-face-hand-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338087/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt listening to Carile Tart of the District of Columbia recreation committee sing folk songs…Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt listening to Carile Tart of the District of Columbia recreation committee sing folk songs…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338646/image-people-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt arriving at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal…Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt arriving at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the United Federal…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338380/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Workers in a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338085/image-plant-grass-forestFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt acting as a hostess at the opening of the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt acting as a hostess at the opening of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338398/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Audience listening to a Catholic Evidence Guild speaker in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Audience listening to a Catholic Evidence Guild speaker in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12336577/image-face-people-roadFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt acting as a hostess at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the…Washington, D.C. Eleanor Roosevelt acting as a hostess at the opening of the Washington labor canteen, sponsored by the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338370/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer, leading the crowd in "When We March into Berlin" at the opening of the…Washington, D.C. Pete Seeger, noted folk singer, leading the crowd in "When We March into Berlin" at the opening of the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338647/image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Leslie Edward Carr of the British purchasing commission with his wife at their victory garden on Fairlawn…Washington, D.C. Leslie Edward Carr of the British purchasing commission with his wife at their victory garden on Fairlawn…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294856/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298234/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. Ruding working on their plot in a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from…Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. Ruding working on their plot in a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294022/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. A strawberry bed planted in a barrel. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D. C. A strawberry bed planted in a barrel. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296189/photo-image-plant-person-strawberryFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A Catholic Evidence Guild speaker in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A Catholic Evidence Guild speaker in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289524/photo-image-face-shadow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Mr. Ben Botkin of the Library of Congress at work on his victory garden which is part of a large plot on…Washington, D.C. Mr. Ben Botkin of the Library of Congress at work on his victory garden which is part of a large plot on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12295175/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298225/photo-image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289257/photo-image-paper-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Site of a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, before the ground was cleared. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Site of a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, before the ground was cleared. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12293999/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298241/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298208/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Children with rabbits which were formerly kept as pets, but now are being raised for food. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Children with rabbits which were formerly kept as pets, but now are being raised for food. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12293998/photo-image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Part of audience at a rally of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Part of audience at a rally of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289330/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. A group from the Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle holding a service in Franklin Park on a Sunday afternoon.…Washington, D. C. A group from the Bethel Pentecostal Tabernacle holding a service in Franklin Park on a Sunday afternoon.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296687/photo-image-plant-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. Flower vendors at the gate of the Congressional Cemetery on Memorial Day. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D. C. Flower vendors at the gate of the Congressional Cemetery on Memorial Day. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296502/photo-image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Audience in Franklin Park listening to a Catholic Evidence Guild speaker. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Audience in Franklin Park listening to a Catholic Evidence Guild speaker. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296704/photo-image-plant-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. Air raid shelter area sign on the chapel of a seminary at the Catholic University. Sourced from the…Washington, D. C. Air raid shelter area sign on the chapel of a seminary at the Catholic University. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296499/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289243/photo-image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289521/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298235/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Monuments in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Monuments in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298219/photo-image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298207/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298233/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Site of a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, before the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Site of a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, before the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294008/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298218/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. Symling growing in a Victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D. C. Symling growing in a Victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296487/photo-image-flower-plant-leafFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Leslie Edward Carr of the British purchasing commission with his wife…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Leslie Edward Carr of the British purchasing commission with his wife…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12295180/photo-image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Mr. Ben Botkin of the Library of Congress at work on his victory…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Mr. Ben Botkin of the Library of Congress at work on his victory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12295159/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. Ivo Capet, who claims descent from the Kings of France, exhibiting the chart which illustrates his system…Washington, D. C. Ivo Capet, who claims descent from the Kings of France, exhibiting the chart which illustrates his system…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296705/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Part of a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Part of a large victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294846/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. These homes in the Southwest section are well below the street level. Small Victory gardens have been…Washington, D.C. These homes in the Southwest section are well below the street level. Small Victory gardens have been…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296954/photo-image-plant-public-domain-housesFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A resident of the Southwest section and her Victory garden. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A resident of the Southwest section and her Victory garden. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296686/photo-image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A member of the Catholic Evidence Guild speaking in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A member of the Catholic Evidence Guild speaking in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296685/photo-image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A Victory garden in the Southwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A Victory garden in the Southwest section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296963/photo-image-plant-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298232/photo-image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Sunday afternoon in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289481/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Mrs. Mestland planting peas on her plot in a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Mrs. Mestland planting peas on her plot in a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294004/photo-image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled negative showing photographic prints and steropticon views stored in the south cellar of the Library of Congress].…[Untitled negative showing photographic prints and steropticon views stored in the south cellar of the Library of Congress].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12297477/photo-image-person-book-woodFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A meeting of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289256/photo-image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289233/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298222/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Washington, D.C. Eastern Market]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Washington, D.C. Eastern Market]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289251/photo-image-person-sky-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Group from the Bethel Pentecostal tabernacle holding a service in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library…Washington, D.C. Group from the Bethel Pentecostal tabernacle holding a service in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296702/photo-image-dog-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Mr. Ben Botkin of the Library of Congress at work on his victory…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Mr. Ben Botkin of the Library of Congress at work on his victory…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294852/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A victory garden, on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A victory garden, on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294280/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298220/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Mrs Ruding at work on her plot in a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library…Washington, D.C. Mrs Ruding at work on her plot in a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294021/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. The slope between these homes in the Southwest section and the street is planted in small Victory gardens.…Washington, D.C. The slope between these homes in the Southwest section and the street is planted in small Victory gardens.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296964/photo-image-plant-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A meeting conducted by the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A meeting conducted by the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296955/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A victory garden, on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A victory garden, on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294287/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. Hand plow with which a Victory gardener plowed nearly two acres at the Fairlawn Avenue Victory gardens.…Washington, D. C. Hand plow with which a Victory gardener plowed nearly two acres at the Fairlawn Avenue Victory gardens.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296245/photo-image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Grave monuments in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Grave monuments in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298221/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Banner which Ivo Capet, who claims descent from the French kings, hopes to reestablish as the National…Washington, D.C. Banner which Ivo Capet, who claims descent from the French kings, hopes to reestablish as the National…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296948/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A small Victory garden below the street level in the Southwest section. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. A small Victory garden below the street level in the Southwest section. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296961/photo-image-plant-person-leafFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. Corn withered by drought in a Victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D. C. Corn withered by drought in a Victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296252/photo-image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Sign in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Sign in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294286/photo-image-sky-public-domain-billboardFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298223/photo-image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Site of a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, before the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. Site of a victory garden on Fairlawn Avenue, Southeast, before the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12294002/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298228/photo-image-plant-tree-crossFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A seminarian from the Friars of the Atonement speaking to a Catholic Eevidence Guild rally in Franklin…Washington, D.C. A seminarian from the Friars of the Atonement speaking to a Catholic Eevidence Guild rally in Franklin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296690/photo-image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Monuments in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Monuments in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298224/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Part of the audience of a rally of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library…Washington, D.C. Part of the audience of a rally of the Catholic Evidence Guild in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289527/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A monument in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298209/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Monuments in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Monuments in the Congressional cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298227/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. A speaker for the Catholic Evidence Guild speaking in Logan Circle on a hot Sunday afternoon. Sourced from…Washington, D. C. A speaker for the Catholic Evidence Guild speaking in Logan Circle on a hot Sunday afternoon. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296217/photo-image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Mother and daughter in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Mother and daughter in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289227/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D. C. A speaker for the Catholic Evidence Guild speaking in Logan Circle on a hot Sunday afternoon. Sourced from…Washington, D. C. A speaker for the Catholic Evidence Guild speaking in Logan Circle on a hot Sunday afternoon. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296689/photo-image-shadow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A speaker at a Catholic Evidence Guild rally in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A speaker at a Catholic Evidence Guild rally in Franklin Park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289279/photo-image-face-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A member of the audience at a Catholic Evidence Guild rally in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. A member of the audience at a Catholic Evidence Guild rally in Logan Circle. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289264/photo-image-face-shadow-plantFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Paul Dearing of the National Catholic Welfare Conference speaking to a Catholic Evidence Guild rally in…Washington, D.C. Paul Dearing of the National Catholic Welfare Conference speaking to a Catholic Evidence Guild rally in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12296959/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. A grave monument in Mount Olivet cemetery. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12298240/photo-image-dog-plant-animalFree Image from public domain license
95 results
CuratedPopularNew