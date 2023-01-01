Paul Carter
Explore this collection of captivating Black and White vintage images captured by Paul Carter of Great Depression-era rural America. Peer into the daily lives of resettlement workers and farmers in 1940s New England and the East Coast as they make a living amidst poverty, World War I aftermath, and World War II.
