Howard Liberman
Howard Liberman (1915–2011) was an American photographer and photojournalist who notably contributed to the documentation efforts of World War II for the U.S. government. Working for the Office of War Information (OWI) during the 1940s, Liberman captured a wide array of subjects, from war production facilities to the daily lives of soldiers and civilians.
