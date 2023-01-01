rawpixel
Edwin Locke Art
Edwin Locke

Edwin Locke (1898-1982) was an American photographer. He's most known for his association with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1930s. Locke was part of the FSA's small group of photographers, including the more widely recognized figures like Dorothea Lange, Walker Evans, and Gordon Parks, who were tasked with capturing images that depicted the hardships of the rural poor during the Great Depression.

Walker Evans, profile, hand up to face. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241378/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
flood refugees wearing identification tags after registering in the camp at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241412/photo-image-person-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain license
Lined up and waiting for a meal in the camp for flood refugees at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240690/photo-image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Market in Manchester, New Hampshire]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109004/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing and baling, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240685/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Memphis, Tennessee, during the flood]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109152/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Drawing in grade school, Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240720/photo-image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Craft shop at Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240721/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
The forge, Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240716/photo-image-people-sky-crossFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Walker Evans, profile, hand up to face]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240688/photo-image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing and baling, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305499/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Billboard in Memphis during the flood, Tennessee]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303946/image-person-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Street scene, Manchester, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303969/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Theatre, Manchester, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305508/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Children leaving grade school at 2.30 p.m., Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303945/image-face-people-bookFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grade school children in period of free activity at Reedsville, West Virginia].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303959/image-face-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Craft shop at Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304199/image-person-art-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Brookeville, Maryland. Baling hay]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305507/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Manchester, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305309/image-plant-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: flood refugees wearing identification tags after registering in the camp at Forrest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304196/image-person-public-domain-wallFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Walker Evans, profile, hand up to face]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305519/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: flood refugees wearing identification tags after registering in the camp at Forrest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304198/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lined up and waiting for a meal in the camp for flood refugees at Forrest City…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303949/image-people-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Brookeville, Maryland. Baling hay. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305239/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sacking oats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305511/image-person-public-domain-soilFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The forge, Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303968/image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain license
Children leaving grade school at Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303962/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lined up and waiting for a meal in the camp for flood refugees at Forrest City…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304197/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grade school children in period of free activity at Reedsville, West Virginia].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303956/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Children leaving grade school at Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304200/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Craft shop at Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304192/image-face-person-musicFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshers' hats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305517/image-plant-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grade school children in period of free activity at Reedsville, West Virginia].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12303922/image-person-public-domain-childFree Image from public domain license
Three refugees from the 1937 flood in their tent of the camp in Marianna, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306528/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tombstone, Woodstock, Vermont
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108968/tombstone-woodstock-vermontFree Image from public domain license
Resettlement worker piling firewood on Eastern Shore Land Use Project, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318759/image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
Children playing in street, Manchester, New Hampshire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12109002/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Water fountain, Lebanon, New Hampshire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108636/water-fountain-lebanon-new-hampshireFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cooperative general store at Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316764/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Manchester, New Hampshire]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108641/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Craft shop at Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316610/image-person-art-technologyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318127/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Threshing, Brookeville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317881/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
A street of tents in the camp for flood refugees at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323681/image-person-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Walker Evans, profile, hand up to face]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317888/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Threshers' hats, Brookeville, Maryland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108617/threshers-hats-brookeville-marylandFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing oats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318196/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Threshing oats, Brookeville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317893/image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Threshing and baling, Brookeville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318155/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: A flood refugee family who, with their rescued household goods have moved into the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316613/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco near Windsor Locks, Connecticut]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316877/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing oats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318126/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Threshing, Brookeville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318157/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshers' hats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317886/image-plant-leaf-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Brookeville, Maryland. Baling hay]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317874/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Families move out as rising waters threaten their homes, Ridgeley, Tennessee]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316882/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Mess line at the camp at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317743/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshers' hats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318151/image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Near Woodstock, Vermont, mail box on pulley for people who live across the creek].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316870/image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fat man dozing in the shade of a tree, New Hampshire]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108624/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco field, Windsor Locks, Connecticut]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317734/image-background-plant-leafFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Harness-maker's shop, Russellville, Tennessee]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316609/image-person-smoke-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Secretary Wallace addressing a group of Vermont and New Hampshire farmers at Hanover…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12315928/image-face-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Near Woodstock, Vermont, mail box on pulley for people who live across the creek].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316618/image-plant-people-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grade school children in period of free activity at Reedsville, West Virginia].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316577/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
A family flooded out built themselves this ark, Marianna, Arkansas
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108639/image-plant-person-artFree Image from public domain license
View in Memphis, Tennessee during the flood. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316608/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: View taken from train en route to Forrest City, Arkansas from Memphis, Tennessee…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316631/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: refugees from the flood of February 1937 in camp at Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317742/image-hand-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Manchester, New Hampshire]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108645/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Threshing oats, Brookeville, Maryland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108667/threshing-oats-brookeville-marylandFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing oats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317877/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
A boy at mealtime in the camp for white refugees from the flood, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316852/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing, Brookeville, Maryland]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108991/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Family on the move during the flood of 1937, Ridgeley, Tennessee]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316619/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Manchester, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317873/image-people-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Water fountain, Lebanon, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317731/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Woman at mealtime in the camp for white flood refugees, Forrest City, Arkansas].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316628/image-face-people-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Small boy at mealtime in the camp for white flood refugees, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316868/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Craft shop at Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316612/image-hand-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Families move out as rising waters threaten their homes, Ridgeley, Tennessee]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316889/image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Women talking, Manchester, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318097/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Road sign near Kingwood, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316884/image-frame-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Threshing oats, Brookeville, Maryland
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108653/threshing-oats-brookeville-marylandFree Image from public domain license
Families move out as rising waters threaten their homes, Ridgeley, Tennessee. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316622/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Secretary Wallace addressing a group of Vermont and New Hampshire farmers at Hanover…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316176/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Threshing, Brookeville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317862/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Threshing oats, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318174/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lined up and waiting for a meal in the camp for flood refugees at Forrest City…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316772/image-face-people-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Farmers at lunch, Brookeville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318187/image-face-person-celebrationFree Image from public domain license
Secretary Wallace addressing a group of Vermont and New Hampshire farmers at Hanover, New Hampshire. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316175/image-person-public-domain-blackFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The forge, Reedsville, West Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316784/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: A street of tents in the camp for flood refugees of Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316864/image-person-sky-smokeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Street scene, Manchester, New Hampshire]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316614/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Farmers at lunch, Brookeville, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318172/image-people-public-domain-kidFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sunday morning, Manchester, New Hampshire]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108620/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Grade school children in period of free activity at Reedsville, West Virginia].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316599/image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: flood refugees wearing identification tags after registering in the camp at Forrest…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12316887/image-face-person-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Sacking oats, Brookeville, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317867/image-person-art-shirtFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Supper at Marianna, Arkansas flood refugee camp]
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12108643/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
