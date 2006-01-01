rawpixel
Gordon Parks (1912-2006) vividly captured the essence of the U.S. FSA's objective to "introduce America to Americans" during the 1940s. As part of the New Deal, the FSA sent photographers like Parks across the country to chronicle the lives and challenges of the rural poor during the Great Depression, producing some of the era's most iconic images. Through Parks' lens, the poignant tales of resilience and adversity emerged with striking clarity.

American Gothic. Photograph shows Farm Security Administration employee Ella Watson standing with mop and broom in front of…American Gothic. Photograph shows Farm Security Administration employee Ella Watson standing with mop and broom in front of…
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lopez. They have two boys in the armed forces, six children altogether. He is…Gloucester, Massachusetts. Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lopez. They have two boys in the armed forces, six children altogether. He is…
New Britain, Connecticut. Women welders at the Landers, Frary, and Clark plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New Britain, Connecticut. Women welders at the Landers, Frary, and Clark plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. NYA (National Youth Administration) student training for a defense job.…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. NYA (National Youth Administration) student training for a defense job.…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Spring football practice. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Spring football practice. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Richard Wright, poet, in his study. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Richard Wright, poet, in his study. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson backstage. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson backstage. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Student holding a young calf on the agricultural school farm. Sourced from…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Student holding a young calf on the agricultural school farm. Sourced from…
Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Walter White, executive secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.…Washington, D.C. Walter White, executive secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.…
Washington, D.C. Young girl with her sister who live on Seaton Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Young girl with her sister who live on Seaton Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Student on the agricultural school farm. Sourced from the Library of…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Student on the agricultural school farm. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson and autograph hunters backstage. Sourced…Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson and autograph hunters backstage. Sourced…
Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson and autograph hunters backstage. Sourced…Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson and autograph hunters backstage. Sourced…
New York, New York. Filling a barrel with codfish at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Filling a barrel with codfish at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Football is the favorite sport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Football is the favorite sport. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. A student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. A student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. International student assembly. William C.S. Remsen, delegate from Dartmouth College, and Robert A.…Washington, D.C. International student assembly. William C.S. Remsen, delegate from Dartmouth College, and Robert A.…
Washington, DC. A dishwasher who works in a waterfront restaurant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, DC. A dishwasher who works in a waterfront restaurant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Arden, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Gaylord White, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp Service.…Arden, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Gaylord White, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp Service.…
New York, New York. A woman and her dog in the Harlem section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A woman and her dog in the Harlem section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Paul Robeson, baritone. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Anacostia, D.C. Frederick Douglass housing project. Boy at the playground. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Anacostia, D.C. Frederick Douglass housing project. Boy at the playground. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students]. Sourced from the Library…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students on the agricultural school farm feeding chickens. Sourced from the…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students on the agricultural school farm feeding chickens. Sourced from the…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students waiting to be taken to the agricultural school farm where they…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students waiting to be taken to the agricultural school farm where they…
New York, New York. Loaders placing fish that has been taken from boats, boxed, and iced, aboard trailer trucks to be taken…New York, New York. Loaders placing fish that has been taken from boats, boxed, and iced, aboard trailer trucks to be taken…
Haverstraw, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Christmas Seals, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp…Haverstraw, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Christmas Seals, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp…
Washington, D.C. Walter White, executive secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.…Washington, D.C. Walter White, executive secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.…
New York, New York. Many of the Fulton fish market men are in the armed forces. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Many of the Fulton fish market men are in the armed forces. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Fisherman holding a large catch at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Fisherman holding a large catch at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Pao-San Chi, a Chinese delegate. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Pao-San Chi, a Chinese delegate. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Grandfather and grandchild who live on Seaton Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Grandfather and grandchild who live on Seaton Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Left to right: pilot officer Carlysle…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Left to right: pilot officer Carlysle…
Bear Mountain, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Fern Rock, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp Service. A…Bear Mountain, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Fern Rock, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp Service. A…
New York, New York. A large lobster brought in by the New England fishing boat [Fulton Fish Market]. Sourced from the…New York, New York. A large lobster brought in by the New England fishing boat [Fulton Fish Market]. Sourced from the…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Street scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Street scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students waiting to be taken to the agricultural school farm where they…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students waiting to be taken to the agricultural school farm where they…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Student farm worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Student farm worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Fulton fish market stevedores. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Fulton fish market stevedores. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Football coach giving instructions to one of the players, during spring…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Football coach giving instructions to one of the players, during spring…
Haverstraw, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Christmas Seals, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp…Haverstraw, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Christmas Seals, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp…
Washington (southwest section), D.C. Two boys. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington (southwest section), D.C. Two boys. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. The hands of Mr. Venus Alsobrook, official salvage collector for the government, wrapping old newspapers he…Washington, D.C. The hands of Mr. Venus Alsobrook, official salvage collector for the government, wrapping old newspapers he…
Washington, D.C. Johnnie Lew, owner of the laundry under the apartment of Mrs. Ella Watson, a government charwoman. Sourced…Washington, D.C. Johnnie Lew, owner of the laundry under the apartment of Mrs. Ella Watson, a government charwoman. Sourced…
Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Diana Mowrer, a U.S. delegate, a student at Wellesley College; R. Klimen of…Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Diana Mowrer, a U.S. delegate, a student at Wellesley College; R. Klimen of…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. National Youth Administration (NYA) nurse bandaging a student's arm.…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. National Youth Administration (NYA) nurse bandaging a student's arm.…
Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Diana Mowrer, of the U.S.; Abd El Hamid Zaki, of Egypt; and Sub Lieutenant…Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Diana Mowrer, of the U.S.; Abd El Hamid Zaki, of Egypt; and Sub Lieutenant…
Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Abd El Hamid Zaki, a delegate from Egypt; Barbro Skagerlind, a delegate…Washington, D.C. International student assembly. Abd El Hamid Zaki, a delegate from Egypt; Barbro Skagerlind, a delegate…
Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson backstage. Sourced from the Library of…Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Paul Robeson backstage. Sourced from the Library of…
Washington, D.C. waterboy for a housing construction gang. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. waterboy for a housing construction gang. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. A tailor in Frank's cleaning and pressing establishment altering a pair of pants for a customer. Sourced…Washington, D.C. A tailor in Frank's cleaning and pressing establishment altering a pair of pants for a customer. Sourced…
Southfields, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Nathan Hale, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp Service. A…Southfields, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Nathan Hale, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp Service. A…
Washington, D.C. Air raid wardens' meeting in zone nine, Southwest area. Mr. Frederick Douglas, chairman, and Mrs. Hunton…Washington, D.C. Air raid wardens' meeting in zone nine, Southwest area. Mr. Frederick Douglas, chairman, and Mrs. Hunton…
Washington, D.C. Dock worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Washington, D.C. Dock worker. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. New England fishermen resting on the Fulton docks. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. New England fishermen resting on the Fulton docks. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Sonia Trembach, singer with the Balalaika Orchestra, and…Washington, D.C. Russian war anniversary benefit at the Watergate. Sonia Trembach, singer with the Balalaika Orchestra, and…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Street scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Street scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Unloading and packing fish at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Unloading and packing fish at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Laborer listening to instructions of wrecking company foreman on Independence Avenue. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Laborer listening to instructions of wrecking company foreman on Independence Avenue. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Mrs. Shaw handing out mail to college…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Mrs. Shaw handing out mail to college…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students using microscopes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Students using microscopes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. A New England fisherman preparing his boat to leave the New York…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. A New England fisherman preparing his boat to leave the New York…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daytona Beach, Florida. A street which runs through the campus of Bethune-Cookman…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Daytona Beach, Florida. A street which runs through the campus of Bethune-Cookman…
New York, New York. Fisherman washing off the slats used to hold fish during the trip down from New England. Sourced from…New York, New York. Fisherman washing off the slats used to hold fish during the trip down from New England. Sourced from…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Two sisters with their brother on the front porch of the family home. Sourced from the Library of…Daytona Beach, Florida. Two sisters with their brother on the front porch of the family home. Sourced from the Library of…
On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Frank Mineo, owner and skipper. Sourced from the Library…On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Frank Mineo, owner and skipper. Sourced from the Library…
New York, New York. A hoister unloading fish at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A hoister unloading fish at the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Faith Hall. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Faith Hall. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Dock stevedores at the Fulton fish market sending up baskets of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Dock stevedores at the Fulton fish market sending up baskets of…
New York, New York. A scene at Fulton's fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A scene at Fulton's fish market. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Girl's dormitory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Girl's dormitory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. A sign in the Harlem section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A sign in the Harlem section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Franasco Parisi, youngest member of the crew. Sourced from…On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Franasco Parisi, youngest member of the crew. Sourced from…
New York, New York. Gloucester fisherman standing in the rigging of a New England fishing boat. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Gloucester fisherman standing in the rigging of a New England fishing boat. Sourced from the Library of…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Campus scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Campus scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Home of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, former president. Sourced from the Library…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Home of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, former president. Sourced from the Library…
New York, New York. Ice used to store fish in ships. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Ice used to store fish in ships. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Dock stevedores at the Fulton fish market sending up baskets of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: New York, New York. Dock stevedores at the Fulton fish market sending up baskets of…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. A student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. A student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. A "hooker" shoveling redfish onto the scales in the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. A "hooker" shoveling redfish onto the scales in the Fulton fish market. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. A Harlem scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. A Harlem scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Anacostia, D.C. Frederick Douglass housing project. Boys overlooking the project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Anacostia, D.C. Frederick Douglass housing project. Boys overlooking the project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Dr. Bethune saying goodbye to a group of students after resigning as…Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Dr. Bethune saying goodbye to a group of students after resigning as…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Man standing in front of his home on Sunday morning. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Man standing in front of his home on Sunday morning. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Antonio Milietello…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Antonio Milietello…
Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. Venus Alsobrook in front of their home in the southwest section. Mr. Alsobrook is an official…Washington, D.C. Mr. and Mrs. Venus Alsobrook in front of their home in the southwest section. Mr. Alsobrook is an official…
New York, New York. Dock stevedore at the Fulton fish market moving a barrel of codfish. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. Dock stevedore at the Fulton fish market moving a barrel of codfish. Sourced from the Library of…
Gloucester, Massachusetts. Memorial services for fishermen lost at sea. Citizens gathered on the banks near the sea. Sourced…Gloucester, Massachusetts. Memorial services for fishermen lost at sea. Citizens gathered on the banks near the sea. Sourced…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Agriculture student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Agriculture student. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Washington, D.C. Preparing the ground for the construction of emergency buildings on Independence Avenue. Sourced from the…Washington, D.C. Preparing the ground for the construction of emergency buildings on Independence Avenue. Sourced from the…
New York, New York. A follower of the late Marcus Garvey who started the "Back to Africa" movement. Sourced from the Library…New York, New York. A follower of the late Marcus Garvey who started the "Back to Africa" movement. Sourced from the Library…
New York, New York. Stevedores at the Fulton fish market unloading fish from boats caught off the New England coast. Sourced…New York, New York. Stevedores at the Fulton fish market unloading fish from boats caught off the New England coast. Sourced…
Haverstraw, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Christmas Seals, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp…Haverstraw, New York. Interracial activities at Camp Christmas Seals, where children are aided by the Methodist Camp…
Daytona Beach, Florida. Woman who says she is 104 years old. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Woman who says she is 104 years old. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Pasquale Maniscoleo. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board the fishing boat Alden out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. Pasquale Maniscoleo. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Daytona Beach, Florida. Bethune-Cookman College. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
