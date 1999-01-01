rawpixel
Andreas Feininger

Andreas Feininger (1906-1999) was a celebrated American photographer and writer. In the early 1940s, he was employed by the Farm Security Administration (FSA), a New Deal agency created to combat rural poverty. The FSA is particularly known for its small but highly influential photography program, which produced some of the most iconic images of the Great Depression and World War II eras.

Production. Machine guns of various calibers. Agnes Mahan, bench lathe operator at a large Eastern firearms plant, makes oil…Production. Machine guns of various calibers. Agnes Mahan, bench lathe operator at a large Eastern firearms plant, makes oil…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Two of the four mighty engines of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers warm up at the…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Two of the four mighty engines of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers warm up at the…
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Brakeman of an ore train at the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company, at Bingham…Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Brakeman of an ore train at the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company, at Bingham…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. An Army sentry guards new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the airfield of Boeing's Seattle…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. An Army sentry guards new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the airfield of Boeing's Seattle…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. One of the huge landing wheels of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber ready for flight tests…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. One of the huge landing wheels of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber ready for flight tests…
Production. Airplane propellers. Final assembly of blades into a two-way controllable Hamilton propeller for one of…Production. Airplane propellers. Final assembly of blades into a two-way controllable Hamilton propeller for one of…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A woman riveter at the Boeing plant in Seattle attaches a sheet of the gleaming outer…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A woman riveter at the Boeing plant in Seattle attaches a sheet of the gleaming outer…
Production. Machine guns of various calibers. A drilling operation on the pawl pin of a machine gun in a large Eastern…Production. Machine guns of various calibers. A drilling operation on the pawl pin of a machine gun in a large Eastern…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Fueling a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the airfield of Boeing's Seattle plant.…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Fueling a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the airfield of Boeing's Seattle plant.…
Production. Lead. Main street of Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has resumed the activities that…Production. Lead. Main street of Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has resumed the activities that…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Man working on a mold (?)…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Man working on a mold (?)…
Production. Lead. Types of miners who work the lead mines near Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has…Production. Lead. Types of miners who work the lead mines near Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has…
Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Crankshaft assembles for Pratt and Whitney airplane engines must undergo a…Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Crankshaft assembles for Pratt and Whitney airplane engines must undergo a…
Production. Airplane propellers. A three-bladed hydromatic propeller assembly for an American warplane is tested for oil…Production. Airplane propellers. A three-bladed hydromatic propeller assembly for an American warplane is tested for oil…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Tail parts for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers ready for assembly into the big warships of…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Tail parts for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers ready for assembly into the big warships of…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Lubricating and servicing a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber for flight tests at the…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Lubricating and servicing a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber for flight tests at the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress)…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-7 F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of workers…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-7 F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of workers…
Production. Airplane propellers. Arthur Voss checks angles and makes final dimensional inspections of a propeller blade for…Production. Airplane propellers. Arthur Voss checks angles and makes final dimensional inspections of a propeller blade for…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Workers completing a…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Workers completing a…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A landing wheel, with its huge rubber "shoe," is trundled out in a service tractor to a new B…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A landing wheel, with its huge rubber "shoe," is trundled out in a service tractor to a new B…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. An electric spot welding…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. An electric spot welding…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Pouring a lead die to be…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Pouring a lead die to be…
Boeing aircraft plane, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Sourced from the Library of…Boeing aircraft plane, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
Production. B-17F heavy bomber. A section of the "skin" that fits around the was new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers are…Production. B-17F heavy bomber. A section of the "skin" that fits around the was new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers are…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Kirksite dies for the…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Kirksite dies for the…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Octupus punching machine…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Octupus punching machine…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Another mighty B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber sets out on a test flight from the airfield of…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Another mighty B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber sets out on a test flight from the airfield of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Training women to operate buses and taxicabs]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Training women to operate buses and taxicabs]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Checking electrical wiring assemblies for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the Boeing…Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Checking electrical wiring assemblies for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers at the Boeing…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Parts for a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber are cut on a routing machine in the Boeing…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Parts for a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber are cut on a routing machine in the Boeing…
Portrait of a woman training to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Portrait of a woman training to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Drilling holes in rear crank cases of single row Pratt and Whitney engines.…Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Drilling holes in rear crank cases of single row Pratt and Whitney engines.…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress)…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. A completed Pratt and Whitney airplane motor ready for installation in a…Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. A completed Pratt and Whitney airplane motor ready for installation in a…
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of men and women…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of men and women…
Production. Copper. Interior of large ball mill showing the iron balls which grind the ore to a fine size for subsequent…Production. Copper. Interior of large ball mill showing the iron balls which grind the ore to a fine size for subsequent…
Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of men and women…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. A team of men and women…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Tail view of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber ready for flight tests at the airfield of…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Tail view of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber ready for flight tests at the airfield of…
Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
Production. B-17F heavy bomber. G.H. Knight and A. Johnson prepare the base for a plastic pattern of parts for B-17F (Flying…Production. B-17F heavy bomber. G.H. Knight and A. Johnson prepare the base for a plastic pattern of parts for B-17F (Flying…
Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Working on the roof of a B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber swung over on its side in the Boeing…Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Working on the roof of a B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber swung over on its side in the Boeing…
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of Utah Copper…Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of Utah Copper…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Women workers completing a…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Women workers completing a…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. 1200-horsepower Wright engines for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers ready for installation on…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. 1200-horsepower Wright engines for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers ready for installation on…
Production. Lead. Reopened mine workings near Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has resumed the…Production. Lead. Reopened mine workings near Creede, Colorado. Creede, for many years a "ghost town," has resumed the…
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of trestle of the Carr Fork bridge at the Bingham Canyon workings of the Utah Copper…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Workers completing assembly…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Workers completing assembly…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Two of the four mighty engines of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber loom up against a…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Two of the four mighty engines of a new B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber loom up against a…
Production. Copper. One of the gas-heater roasters at the Arthur mill of the Utah Copper Company where molybdenum…Production. Copper. One of the gas-heater roasters at the Arthur mill of the Utah Copper Company where molybdenum…
Science and research. Mineral prospecting. Speed in metallurgical analysis, to match the rapidity with which the nation arms…Science and research. Mineral prospecting. Speed in metallurgical analysis, to match the rapidity with which the nation arms…
Production. Mercury. Drilling blast holes with a compressed air rock drill in a California mercury mine of the New Idria…Production. Mercury. Drilling blast holes with a compressed air rock drill in a California mercury mine of the New Idria…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Excavating and constructing open hearth…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Excavating and constructing open hearth…
Production. Copper. A rotary car dumper drops the ore into the grizzlies, the larger sizes of ore sliding into the gyratory…Production. Copper. A rotary car dumper drops the ore into the grizzlies, the larger sizes of ore sliding into the gyratory…
Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A landing wheel, with its huge rubber "shoe," is…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Production. B-17 heavy bomber. A landing wheel, with its huge rubber "shoe," is…
Production. Machine guns of various calibers. In the drop forge shop of a large firearms plant, a skilled operator shapes a…Production. Machine guns of various calibers. In the drop forge shop of a large firearms plant, a skilled operator shapes a…
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Part of the open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company, at Bingham Canyon, Utah. The steam…Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. Part of the open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company, at Bingham Canyon, Utah. The steam…
Production. Airplane propellers. Assembled three-way Hamilton propellers ready for shipment, minus power section, from a…Production. Airplane propellers. Assembled three-way Hamilton propellers ready for shipment, minus power section, from a…
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Another mighty B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber sets out on a test flight from the airfield of…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Another mighty B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber sets out on a test flight from the airfield of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Columbia Steel Company at Geneva, Utah. Draglines are working day and night excavating…
Production. Lead. A shaking table which separates the lead mineral from the ore by the same principle used in "panning" by…Production. Lead. A shaking table which separates the lead mineral from the ore by the same principle used in "panning" by…
Production. Mercury. Mercury extraction plant near mines at New Idria, California from which ore is secured. Triple…Production. Mercury. Mercury extraction plant near mines at New Idria, California from which ore is secured. Triple…
Creede, Colorado. Lead and silver mining in a former "ghost town". Sourced from the Library of Congress.Creede, Colorado. Lead and silver mining in a former "ghost town". Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Sections of frameworks for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber fuselages at the Boeing plant in…Production. B-17 heavy bomber. Sections of frameworks for B-17F (Flying Fortress) bomber fuselages at the Boeing plant in…
Bingham Canyon, Utah. An ore train of the Utah company. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bingham Canyon, Utah. An ore train of the Utah company. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Production. Copper. Fine copper ore travelling on a conveyor belt which discharges the ore into bins at one of the…Production. Copper. Fine copper ore travelling on a conveyor belt which discharges the ore into bins at one of the…
Production. Copper (mining). Open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah. This is the Carr Fork…Production. Copper (mining). Open-pit workings of the Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah. This is the Carr Fork…
Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah.…Utah Copper: Bingham Mine. A section of the open-pit mining operations of Utah Copper Company at Bingham Canyon, Utah.…
Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Finished master piston rods of the one-piece type, awaiting assembly in…Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Finished master piston rods of the one-piece type, awaiting assembly in…
Seattle, Washington. Boeing aircraft plant. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…Seattle, Washington. Boeing aircraft plant. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Lubricating and servicing…
Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Inspecting tappet rollers for Pratt and Whitney airplane motors at a large…Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Inspecting tappet rollers for Pratt and Whitney airplane motors at a large…
Portrait of a woman training to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Portrait of a woman training to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Production. Mercury. A mercury extraction plant at New Idria, California. Triple-distilled mercury is produced here by the…Production. Mercury. A mercury extraction plant at New Idria, California. Triple-distilled mercury is produced here by the…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Two women working on a…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17 (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Two women working on a…
Production. Airplane propellers. New Hamilton propeller blades are inspected after face and camber profiling operations in a…Production. Airplane propellers. New Hamilton propeller blades are inspected after face and camber profiling operations in a…
Production. Lead. Belt conveyor discharging lead-silver ore into the ore bins of the concentrator at Creede, Colorade where…Production. Lead. Belt conveyor discharging lead-silver ore into the ore bins of the concentrator at Creede, Colorade where…
Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Production. Copper. Conveyor belts carrying copper ore through a tunnel at the Magna mill of the Utah Copper Company. Its…Production. Copper. Conveyor belts carrying copper ore through a tunnel at the Magna mill of the Utah Copper Company. Its…
Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library…Bingham Canyon, Utah. Building a trestle bridge at the open-pit mines of the Utah Copper Company. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress)…
Production. Mercury. Mercury collected from the hoeing tables of a New Idria, California extraction plant of the New Idria…Production. Mercury. Mercury collected from the hoeing tables of a New Idria, California extraction plant of the New Idria…
Production. Copper. Large-size motors are required to drive the ball mills at the Magna and Arthur mills of the Utah Copper…Production. Copper. Large-size motors are required to drive the ball mills at the Magna and Arthur mills of the Utah Copper…
Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. America's air power grows as our mighty industrial machine goes into high.…Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. America's air power grows as our mighty industrial machine goes into high.…
Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Girl working on a machine.…Boeing aircraft plant, Seattle, Washington. Production of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombing planes. Girl working on a machine.…
Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Twin rows of partial power section assemblies for Pratt and Whitney airplane…Production. Pratt and Whitney airplane engines. Twin rows of partial power section assemblies for Pratt and Whitney airplane…
Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Training women to operate buses and taxicabs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Raw material for the building of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers is stored in a warehouse at…Production. B-17F heavy bomber. Raw material for the building of B-17F (Flying Fortress) bombers is stored in a warehouse at…
