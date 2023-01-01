Ann Rosener
Ann Rosener was an American photographer who contributed to the documentary efforts of the U.S. government during World War II. Working for the Farm Security Administration (FSA) and its successor, the Office of War Information (OWI), Rosener's photographs primarily captured the home front during the war, highlighting rationing, conservation, and women's roles in the workforce.
