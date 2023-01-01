rawpixel
Sheldon Dick

Sheldon Dick (1908–1980) was an American photographer and filmmaker known for his work with the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the 1930s. Tasked with capturing images that documented the hardships of the Great Depression, Dick, like many of his FSA contemporaries, provided a lens into the lives of everyday Americans during this challenging period.

Man sleeping in fish market. Baltimore, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241379/photo-image-person-public-domain-fish
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. Some men and a woman at Filipek's bar. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241678/photo-image-face-people-public-domain
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The children in Martha Royer's school singing the "Star Spangled Banner." Notice the Amish…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241941/photo-image-people-star-public-domain
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania? John L. Lewis, center, at the stadium on the occasion of a district(?) meeting of the mine…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242052/photo-image-face-person-public-domain
New England hurricane. Salvaging onions near Hadley, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241944/photo-image-plant-person-horse
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Corn field on the farm of C.F.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241272/photo-image-plant-sky-public-domain
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. Interior of a mule stable in the Maple Hill mine, seven hundred feet below ground, showing a miner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241266/photo-image-person-horse-animal
Strikers guarding window entrance to Fisher body plant number three. Flint, Michigan. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241505/photo-image-plant-people-public-domain
New England hurricane. Salvaging onions near Hadley, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241509/photo-image-dog-plant-person
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Corn field on the farm of C.F.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241271/photo-image-plant-person-tree
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Martha Royer teaching school. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241549/photo-image-person-art-public-domain
Street in Baltimore, Maryland, section. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12237471/image-person-road-wall
Tobacco field of Floyd H. Moore. Lancaster County, Pennyslvania [i.e. Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241273/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Corn field and rail fence. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241257/photo-image-plant-person-sky
Farmer at work. Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241274/photo-image-plant-person-horse
New York, New York. 1938(?) A woman and girls at the back of an apartment house on East 63rd Street. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241284/photo-image-face-person-public-domain
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco field on farm of Henry Stultzfus and his son. Lancaster County, Pennsylvania].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241254/photo-image-plant-sky-leaf
[Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306209/image-face-person-public-domain
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer's bureau in the house on the farm of Enos Royer. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326400/image-person-tape-public-domain
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Martha Royer playing the piano on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326309/image-paper-person-art
Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. The Evans family at supper on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm Security…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326047/image-person-public-domain-woman
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. A portion of the living room in the house of the farm of Enos Royer. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326409/image-frame-art-living-room
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The dining room at the farm of Enos Royer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326426/image-book-living-room-tape
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Small furniture made from scrap materials, probably on a Farm Security Administration…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12322880/image-living-room-laptop-public-domain
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer's clothes closet in the house on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326410/image-public-domain-house-room
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The china cabinet in the dining room of the house on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326299/image-person-public-domain-house
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. A bedroom in the house on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326695/image-public-domain-house-table
Barto, Berks county, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Thomas Evans in the kitchen on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm Security…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326207/image-dog-cat-person
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The pressure pump in the cellar of the farmhouse on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326203/image-public-domain-factory-room
Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. August 1938. Mrs. Thomas Evans' preserves in the cellar on the farm of Thomas Evans, a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326215/image-public-domain-furniture-photo
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The Royer family at supper in the house on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325933/image-plant-person-public-domain
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer's desk in the dining room of the house in his farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326413/image-flower-plant-living-room
Birdsboro (vicinity), Berks County, Pennsylvania. Edward and Doris Glass taking their afternoon nap in the hayloft on the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326039/image-face-hand-person
Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Paul Minnich in her kitchen on the farm of her father-in-law C.F.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326051/image-face-person-public-domain
Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Living room of C.F. Minnich's married son Paul. The farm house is divided…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326297/image-frame-living-room-animal
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mr. and Mrs. Royer's bed on the farm of Enos Royer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326703/image-public-domain-house-bedroom
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Springer, Mrs. Evans grandmother, on the front…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326306/image-face-plant-person
Rockville, Tolland County, Connecticut. The dining room in the house on the farm of John Schneider. Mr. Schnieder suffered…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326699/image-frame-plant-public-domain
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Shenandoah, Pennsylvania? John L. Lewis, center, at the stadium on the occasion of a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317801/image-face-hand-person
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The heating plant for the chicken house, and moisturater to keep the eggs fresh on the Enos…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325991/image-plant-public-domain-house
Birdsboro (vicinity), Berks County, Pennsylvania. Homemade tractor on the farm of FSA (Farm Security Administration) client…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326192/image-dog-plant-grass
Crib made from scrap materials, probably on a Farm Security Administration project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323424/image-public-domain-white-furniture
Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Barn on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326035/image-plant-sky-tree
Shenandoah(?), Pennsylvania. Two women on a street corner, near a Protestant church, on Sunday morning. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317526/image-people-sky-road
Small furniture made from scrap materials, probably on a Farm Security Administration project. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323429/image-wood-public-domain-white
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer making Martha Royer's bed on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326407/image-person-art-living-room
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A street corner showing pedestrians near the Shenandoah Trust Company. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317798/image-person-road-public-domain
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Eggs on the homemade moisturater in the cellar of the chicken house on the Enos Royer farm.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326189/image-paper-public-domain-house
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The second pressure pump in the cellar of the house on the Enos Royer farm. The family's…
https://
Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Jay Reich Jr. filling a milk can in the milk house on the farm of FSA…Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Jay Reich Jr. filling a milk can in the milk house on the farm of FSA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326009/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
The bathroom in the house on the farm of Enos Royer. Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.The bathroom in the house on the farm of Enos Royer. Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326701/image-person-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer putting up jellies on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer putting up jellies on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326041/image-person-public-domain-kitchenFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hay in the barn on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hay in the barn on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326687/image-plant-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Mount Carmel,] Pennsylvania. Sand and gravel yards on the outskirts of the town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Mount Carmel,] Pennsylvania. Sand and gravel yards on the outskirts of the town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317791/image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Herbert Royer's 4-H Club steer on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Herbert Royer's 4-H Club steer on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326693/image-cow-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Jay Reich Jr. milking on the farm of FSA (Farm Security Administration)…Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Jay Reich Jr. milking on the farm of FSA (Farm Security Administration)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326032/image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Tractor in the barn on the farm of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Tractor in the barn on the farm of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326024/image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. View of Enos Royer's farm with home garden in the foreground. Sourced from the Library of…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. View of Enos Royer's farm with home garden in the foreground. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326412/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. A cabinet in the kitchen of the house on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. A cabinet in the kitchen of the house on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326414/image-plant-public-domain-houseFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Thomas Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration)…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Thomas Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration)…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326045/image-person-music-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Barn and silo on the farm of C.F.…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Barn and silo on the farm of C.F.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326037/image-cow-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Springer, Mrs. Evans grandmother, on the front…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Springer, Mrs. Evans grandmother, on the front…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326275/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah(?), Pennsylvania. The Polish-American Fire Company No. 4 and residence in a better section of the town. Sourced…Shenandoah(?), Pennsylvania. The Polish-American Fire Company No. 4 and residence in a better section of the town. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317553/image-person-fire-roadFree Image from public domain license
Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Electric fence controller on the C.F. Minnich farm. Sourced from the…Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Electric fence controller on the C.F. Minnich farm. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325995/image-plant-grass-baseballFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah(?), Pennsylvania. Two women talking outside a house at the end of a street, watching some neighbors and the…Shenandoah(?), Pennsylvania. Two women talking outside a house at the end of a street, watching some neighbors and the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317792/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The grain bin on the farm of Enos Royer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The grain bin on the farm of Enos Royer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326411/image-wood-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer weighing a crate of chickens on his farm…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer weighing a crate of chickens on his farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326273/image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer having an altercation with a poultry buyer on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer having an altercation with a poultry buyer on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326034/image-face-person-shirtFree Image from public domain license
Royer farm, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Eggs stored in the chicken house. The pails have screen bottoms and there is wet…Royer farm, Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Eggs stored in the chicken house. The pails have screen bottoms and there is wet…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326278/image-public-domain-house-ballFree Image from public domain license
Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Corn field on the farm of C.F. Minnich. Sourced from the Library of…Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Corn field on the farm of C.F. Minnich. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326183/image-plant-leaf-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Potatos and hay in the barn on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Potatos and hay in the barn on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326420/image-wood-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A sunken street in the outskirts of the town, showing a building which appears to be a school on…Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A sunken street in the outskirts of the town, showing a building which appears to be a school on…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317793/image-background-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Birdsboro (vicinity), Berks County, Pennsylvania. Homemade hog pen on the farm of FSA…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Birdsboro (vicinity), Berks County, Pennsylvania. Homemade hog pen on the farm of FSA…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326281/image-plant-grass-treeFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A view of the outskirts of a mining town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A view of the outskirts of a mining town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317506/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer milking on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer milking on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326193/image-cow-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Herbert Royer feeding the chickens on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Herbert Royer feeding the chickens on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326026/image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer's bureau and clothes rack in the house on his farm. Sourced from the Library of…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer's bureau and clothes rack in the house on his farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326408/image-art-public-domain-paintingFree Image from public domain license
[Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania] Church spires and houses as seen over many coalyards on the outskirts of the town which is…[Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania] Church spires and houses as seen over many coalyards on the outskirts of the town which is…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317789/image-background-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
Thomas Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client, waiting for dinner. Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Sourced…Thomas Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client, waiting for dinner. Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326040/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Barn and silo on the farm of C.F.…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Barn and silo on the farm of C.F.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326019/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Birdsboro (vicinity), Berks County, Pennsylvania. On the farm of FSA (Farm Security Administration) client Dallas E. Glass.…Birdsboro (vicinity), Berks County, Pennsylvania. On the farm of FSA (Farm Security Administration) client Dallas E. Glass.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326025/image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A view of the outskirts of a mining town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A view of the outskirts of a mining town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317512/image-cloud-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A bulletin board at the foot of number one shaft in the Maple Hill colliery, showing a miner…Shenandoah, Pennsylvania. A bulletin board at the foot of number one shaft in the Maple Hill colliery, showing a miner…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326689/image-christmas-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Threshing on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client.…Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Threshing on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326038/image-person-airplane-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Living room in the farm home of C.F. Minnich. Sourced from the Library of…Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Living room in the farm home of C.F. Minnich. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326302/image-frame-plant-artFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hay in the barn on the Enos Royer farm]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hay in the barn on the Enos Royer farm]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326671/image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania - Enos Royer after an argument with a poultry buyer on his farm. Sourced from the Library of…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania - Enos Royer after an argument with a poultry buyer on his farm. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326031/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer weighing a crate of chickens on his farm for a Philadelphia poultry buyer. There…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Enos Royer weighing a crate of chickens on his farm for a Philadelphia poultry buyer. There…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325987/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Potatos ready for market in the potato cellar on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the…Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Potatos ready for market in the potato cellar on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326258/image-person-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
Shenandoah(?), Pennsylvania. Three men enjoying a game on a bench outside a porchless and yardless home on one of the sunken…Shenandoah(?), Pennsylvania. Three men enjoying a game on a bench outside a porchless and yardless home on one of the sunken…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317557/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Milking on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client.…Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Milking on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326213/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The furnace on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The furnace on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12325990/image-wood-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Churchtown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Tobacco hanging in a barn. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Churchtown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Tobacco hanging in a barn. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326211/image-dog-wood-animalFree Image from public domain license
Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Parlor in the farm home of C.F. Minnich. Sourced from the Library of…Lititz (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Parlor in the farm home of C.F. Minnich. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326029/image-frame-art-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer milking on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Royer milking on the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326415/image-cat-cow-handFree Image from public domain license
Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Jay Reich, wife of a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client.…Maytown (vicinity), Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Mrs. Jay Reich, wife of a FSA (Farm Security Administration) client.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326308/image-face-frame-plantFree Image from public domain license
Tolland County, Connecticut. The kitchen on the Schneider farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tolland County, Connecticut. The kitchen on the Schneider farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326422/image-living-room-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
[Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Mount Carmel, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317795/image-face-hand-personFree Image from public domain license
Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. An overall view of the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. An overall view of the Enos Royer farm. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326030/image-cloud-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Barn on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barto, Berks County, Pennsylvania. Barn on the farm of Thomas G. Evans, a FSA (Farm…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12326212/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
