Ralph Amdursky (1913-2013) studied photography at Rochester Institute of Technology after attending Syracuse University. He started his career at Rochester Democrat & Chronicle/Times Union in 1935, where he impressed with his skills in existing-light and high-speed photography. He gained recognition from publications like "Life," "Look," and "Parade," leading to work opportunities with them. During World War II, he joined The Office of War Information (OWI) and contributed to "Victory" magazine.

Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock helping her brother Earl with his lessons. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock helping her brother Earl with his lessons. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. The Babcocks at the dinner table. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. The Babcocks at the dinner table. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. The two Babcock boys having a little fun before going to sleep. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. The two Babcock boys having a little fun before going to sleep. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock's mother helping with his bath. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock's mother helping with his bath. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…
Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday afternoon. Sourced from the Library of…Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday afternoon. Sourced from the Library of…
Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock, Shirley, and Earl greeting Mr. Babcock in front of the house. Sourced from the Library of…Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock, Shirley, and Earl greeting Mr. Babcock in front of the house. Sourced from the Library of…
Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock looking over one of the model airplanes which Howard built. Sourced from the…Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock looking over one of the model airplanes which Howard built. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock doing the family washing with an electric washing…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock doing the family washing with an electric washing…
Rochester, New York. Howard and Earl Babcock playing in front of their house with their cycles. Sourced from the Library of…Rochester, New York. Howard and Earl Babcock playing in front of their house with their cycles. Sourced from the Library of…
Rochester, New York. The two Babcock boys share one room. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. The two Babcock boys share one room. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock's school day begins with the salute to the flag. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock's school day begins with the salute to the flag. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock say their prayers every night before going to sleep. Sourced from the Library…Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock say their prayers every night before going to sleep. Sourced from the Library…
Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock watching while Howard, his brother, in his Boy Scout uniform, practices tying knots.…Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock watching while Howard, his brother, in his Boy Scout uniform, practices tying knots.…
Rochester, New York. Howard and Earl Babcock enjoy singing to their mother's piano accompaniment. Sourced from the Library…Rochester, New York. Howard and Earl Babcock enjoy singing to their mother's piano accompaniment. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…
Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock using the suggestion box at the plant to submit an idea for saving time. Sourced from the…Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock using the suggestion box at the plant to submit an idea for saving time. Sourced from the…
Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock explaining an operation to one of the men whom he supervises at the plant. Sourced from the…Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock explaining an operation to one of the men whom he supervises at the plant. Sourced from the…
Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock tuning in for war news. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock tuning in for war news. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Mr. and Mrs. Babcock enjoy their garden and grow most of their own vegetables. Sourced from the Library…Rochester, New York. Mr. and Mrs. Babcock enjoy their garden and grow most of their own vegetables. Sourced from the Library…
Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock leaving the plant for home at the end of the day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock leaving the plant for home at the end of the day. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock is very handy at the sewing machine and she helps her mother with the family sewing.…Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock is very handy at the sewing machine and she helps her mother with the family sewing.…
Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock is an air raid warden. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock is an air raid warden. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family]. Sourced from the Library of…
Rochester, New York. The minister greeting the Babcocks as they are leaving church after Sunday services. Sourced from the…Rochester, New York. The minister greeting the Babcocks as they are leaving church after Sunday services. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday…
Rochester, New York. The Babcocks attend church every Sunday morning. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. The Babcocks attend church every Sunday morning. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock doing the family washing with an electric washing machine and a wringer. Sourced from the…Rochester, New York. Mrs. Babcock doing the family washing with an electric washing machine and a wringer. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock enjoying his daily bath]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock enjoying his daily bath]. Sourced from the Library…
Rochester, New York. Shirley helps Mrs. Babcock with the shopping. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Shirley helps Mrs. Babcock with the shopping. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock enjoying his daily bath. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Earl Babcock enjoying his daily bath. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock at right in the front listening to a lecture with other student nurses. Sourced from…Rochester, New York. Shirley Babcock at right in the front listening to a lecture with other student nurses. Sourced from…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Mr. Babcock and his two sons, Earl and Howard, fishing on Sunday…
Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. The Babcocks, an American family. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rochester, New York. Howard Babcock hard at work on one of his model airplanes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rochester, New York. Howard Babcock hard at work on one of his model airplanes. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks at the dinner table]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. The Babcocks at the dinner table]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock looking over one of the model airplanes…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rochester, New York. Earl and Howard Babcock looking over one of the model airplanes…
