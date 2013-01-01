Ralph Amdursky (1913-2013) studied photography at Rochester Institute of Technology after attending Syracuse University. He started his career at Rochester Democrat & Chronicle/Times Union in 1935, where he impressed with his skills in existing-light and high-speed photography. He gained recognition from publications like "Life," "Look," and "Parade," leading to work opportunities with them. During World War II, he joined The Office of War Information (OWI) and contributed to "Victory" magazine.