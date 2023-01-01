rawpixel
Explore a fascinating vintage Black and White image collection by Risdon Tillery, providing an intimate window into life in Great Depression-era New York. Tillery's lens adeptly captures the living conditions of children in the city, alongside international government training programs and events.

New York, New York. A small boy enjoying his work in clay at Greenwich House where he receives day care while his mother…New York, New York. A small boy enjoying his work in clay at Greenwich House where he receives day care while his mother…
New York, New York. Two young boys, sons of working mothers, making drawings at Greenwich House, a community center where…New York, New York. Two young boys, sons of working mothers, making drawings at Greenwich House, a community center where…
New York, New York. Two children of working mothers who receive day care at Greenwich House enjoying their work in clay.…New York, New York. Two children of working mothers who receive day care at Greenwich House enjoying their work in clay.…
New York, New York. Children engrossed by a play put on by playmates at Greenwich House where they receive day care after…New York, New York. Children engrossed by a play put on by playmates at Greenwich House where they receive day care after…
New York, New York. A young girl working on an oil painting during after school hours at Greenwich House, a community center…New York, New York. A young girl working on an oil painting during after school hours at Greenwich House, a community center…
Chinese agricultural experts examining corn plants at University of Maryland experiment station where they are attending…Chinese agricultural experts examining corn plants at University of Maryland experiment station where they are attending…
New York, New York. A small boy who receives day care at Greenwich House while his mother works being called for at the end…New York, New York. A small boy who receives day care at Greenwich House while his mother works being called for at the end…
Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they are attending UNRRA…Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they are attending UNRRA…
New York, New York. Children of working mothers who receive day care at Greenwich House on Saturdays and after school hours…New York, New York. Children of working mothers who receive day care at Greenwich House on Saturdays and after school hours…
Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they are attending UNRRA…Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they are attending UNRRA…
New York, New York. Children of working mothers, who receive day care at the Greenwich House on Saturdays and after school…New York, New York. Children of working mothers, who receive day care at the Greenwich House on Saturdays and after school…
New York, New York. A fifteen-year-old expert on model airplanes who formerly spent all day Saturdays at the movies, now…New York, New York. A fifteen-year-old expert on model airplanes who formerly spent all day Saturdays at the movies, now…
Chinese technical experts in Washington in connection with the UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation…Chinese technical experts in Washington in connection with the UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation…
Chinese agricultural experts who are attending UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration) training…Chinese agricultural experts who are attending UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration) training…
Chinese technical experts (agricultural) at a conference at University of Maryland where they are attending classes given by…Chinese technical experts (agricultural) at a conference at University of Maryland where they are attending classes given by…
New York, New York. A fifteen-year-old expert on model airplanes who formerly spent Saturdays at the movies, devoting his…New York, New York. A fifteen-year-old expert on model airplanes who formerly spent Saturdays at the movies, devoting his…
Chinese agricultural experts looking at timothy hay in University of Maryland agricultural school barn. A Chinese group is…Chinese agricultural experts looking at timothy hay in University of Maryland agricultural school barn. A Chinese group is…
New York, New York. A little girl folding a blanket after a rest period at Greenwich House where she and many children…New York, New York. A little girl folding a blanket after a rest period at Greenwich House where she and many children…
New York, New York. A young draftsman drawing plans for a house and developing his favorite hobby at Greenwich house where…New York, New York. A young draftsman drawing plans for a house and developing his favorite hobby at Greenwich house where…
Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they were taking courses…Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they were taking courses…
Chinese technical experts who are attending UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration) training center…Chinese technical experts who are attending UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration) training center…
New York, New York. Children of working mothers who receive day care with educational recreation and rest at Greenwich…New York, New York. Children of working mothers who receive day care with educational recreation and rest at Greenwich…
New York, New York. Children of the nursery school group at Greenwich House putting on their shoes after a rest period which…New York, New York. Children of the nursery school group at Greenwich House putting on their shoes after a rest period which…
New York, New York. A small boy arriving at Greenwich House where he is enrolled in a nursery school program receives day…New York, New York. A small boy arriving at Greenwich House where he is enrolled in a nursery school program receives day…
New York, New York. The girls of a singing and dancing class at Greenwich House who receive day care after school and on…New York, New York. The girls of a singing and dancing class at Greenwich House who receive day care after school and on…
New York, New York. A small child whose mother works, enjoying outdoor play on the roof of Greenwich house which is well…New York, New York. A small child whose mother works, enjoying outdoor play on the roof of Greenwich house which is well…
New York, New York. Children of working mothers, who receive day care at the Greenwich House on Saturdays and after school…New York, New York. Children of working mothers, who receive day care at the Greenwich House on Saturdays and after school…
Chinese technical experts who are attending UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration) training center…Chinese technical experts who are attending UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation Administration) training center…
Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they were taking courses…Chinese technical experts inspect reference material in University of Maryland library where they were taking courses…
Chinese technical experts (agricultural) at a conference at University of Maryland where they are attending classes given by…Chinese technical experts (agricultural) at a conference at University of Maryland where they are attending classes given by…
New York, New York. Children of working mothers who receive day care at Greenwich House, returning from a trip to a zoo or…New York, New York. Children of working mothers who receive day care at Greenwich House, returning from a trip to a zoo or…
New York, New York. Two little girls folding a blanket after a rest period at Greenwich House where they receive day care…New York, New York. Two little girls folding a blanket after a rest period at Greenwich House where they receive day care…
Chinese technical experts leaving national Capitol. From left: H.W. Li, C.K. Lin, W.T. Chang, and N.F. Chang. Sourced from…Chinese technical experts leaving national Capitol. From left: H.W. Li, C.K. Lin, W.T. Chang, and N.F. Chang. Sourced from…
New York, New York. A working mother's child who receives day care after school and on Saturdays at Greenwich House, proudly…New York, New York. A working mother's child who receives day care after school and on Saturdays at Greenwich House, proudly…
New York, New York. Two working mothers calling for children at Greenwich House, a neighborhood center, where they have left…New York, New York. Two working mothers calling for children at Greenwich House, a neighborhood center, where they have left…
New York, New York. Part of sixty-five children enrolled in the nursery school program of Greenwich House leaving with a…New York, New York. Part of sixty-five children enrolled in the nursery school program of Greenwich House leaving with a…
Chinese water conservancy experts examining contour maps at the University of Maryland, where they are taking courses at the…Chinese water conservancy experts examining contour maps at the University of Maryland, where they are taking courses at the…
Chinese water conservancy experts examining contour maps at the University of Maryland, where they are taking courses at the…Chinese water conservancy experts examining contour maps at the University of Maryland, where they are taking courses at the…
New York, New York. Children putting on their shoes after a rest period at Greenwich House where they receive day care while…New York, New York. Children putting on their shoes after a rest period at Greenwich House where they receive day care while…
New York, New York. A group of children leaving Greenwich House, a neighborhood center where they receive day care while…New York, New York. A group of children leaving Greenwich House, a neighborhood center where they receive day care while…
Chinese technical experts in Washington in connection with the UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation…Chinese technical experts in Washington in connection with the UNRRA (United Nations Relief and Rehabilitation…
New York, New York. Children putting on their shoes after a rest period at Greenwich House where they receive day care while…New York, New York. Children putting on their shoes after a rest period at Greenwich House where they receive day care while…
Chinese agricultural experts looking at timothy hay in University of Maryland agricultural school barn. A Chinese group is…Chinese agricultural experts looking at timothy hay in University of Maryland agricultural school barn. A Chinese group is…
Chinese technical experts leaving national Capitol. From left: H.W. Li, C.K. Lin, W.T. Chang, and N.F. Chang. Sourced from…Chinese technical experts leaving national Capitol. From left: H.W. Li, C.K. Lin, W.T. Chang, and N.F. Chang. Sourced from…
New York, New York. Children of working mothers, enrolled in a day care program at Greenwich House, tidying up after a rest…New York, New York. Children of working mothers, enrolled in a day care program at Greenwich House, tidying up after a rest…
Chinese technical experts inspect model barn at University of Maryland barn, which is part of the UNRRA (United Nations…Chinese technical experts inspect model barn at University of Maryland barn, which is part of the UNRRA (United Nations…
New York, New York. Children engrossed by a play put on by their playmates at Greenwich House where they spend their after…New York, New York. Children engrossed by a play put on by their playmates at Greenwich House where they spend their after…
Chinese technical experts at the University of Maryland. From left: H.W. Li, C.K. Lin, C.C. Chen, W.T. Chang, and N.F.…Chinese technical experts at the University of Maryland. From left: H.W. Li, C.K. Lin, C.C. Chen, W.T. Chang, and N.F.…
Chinese technical experts (social welfare) in University of Maryland library where they are taking training course given by…Chinese technical experts (social welfare) in University of Maryland library where they are taking training course given by…
Chinese technical experts (social welfare) in University of Maryland library where they are taking training course given by…Chinese technical experts (social welfare) in University of Maryland library where they are taking training course given by…
New York, New York. A mother and child at the Greenwich House entrance where the little girl receives day care while her…New York, New York. A mother and child at the Greenwich House entrance where the little girl receives day care while her…
Chinese technical experts inspect model barn at University of Maryland barn, which is part of the UNRRA (United Nations…Chinese technical experts inspect model barn at University of Maryland barn, which is part of the UNRRA (United Nations…
