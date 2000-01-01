Howard R. Hollem
Howard R. Hollem (1902-1949) was one of the skilled photographers who, during World War II, captured the American home front for the Office of War Information (OWI). Hollem's work vividly portrayed the immense industrial effort and the diverse workforce that contributed to the war, including the celebrated "Rosie the Riveter" images representing women in war industries.
