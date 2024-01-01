Frederick Charles Brockett
Explore the tranquil country life in rural New Zealand through the lens and masterful photography skills of Frederick Charles Brockett. His black and white photographs chronicle life in 19th-century New Zealand, offering the audience a glimpse into the simplicity of small communities, with the interplay of landscapes and moments frozen in time.
