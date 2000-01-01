Edvard Munch
Edvard Munch (1863–1944) was one of the most famous Norwegian Expressionist painters. The dark color and somber tones, the exaggerated forms, and the contrasting lines in his designs portrayed his psychological state. Explore his melancholic world with our collection of his artworks including PNGs, remixes and templates.
