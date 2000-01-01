Julie de Graag
Portraits, sketches and graphic art remix prints inspired by 19th century by Dutch artist Julie de Graag (1877–1924). She mainly produced graphic works in an Art Nouveau style which have been described as being both “sober yet refined”. Get creative with these vintage art remix elements in your own designs.
