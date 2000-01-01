Johan Teyler
A collection of gorgeous vintage prints from Johan Teyler (1648–1709), a multi-talented Dutch artist. Teyler was a painter, engraver, mathematics teacher, and pioneer of color printing during the Dutch Golden Age, capturing subjects like flowers, birds and animals. We have digitally enhanced some of these curated images and provided elements to use in your own designs.
