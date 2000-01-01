Charles Antoine Lemaire
Cactus illustrations from Iconographie Descriptive des Cactées by French botanist and botanical author Charles Antoine Lemaire (1800–1871). Lemaire developed his botanical interest and published numerous papers on cacti and succulents. This is a collection of free and premium artwork, remixes, and PNG elements from Lemaire's book of captivating illustrations of cactus and succulents.
