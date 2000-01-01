Paul Signac
Paul Signac (1863-1935) was a French Neo-Impressionist painter known for his Pointillism technique. Signac's progressive artistic style forms distinctively vibrant paintings with tiny dots of paint instead of traditional brushstrokes. Explore his unique landscape artworks and get inspired by the beautiful scenery with our digitally enhanced collection.
