Utagawa Yoshikazu (CA. 1850–1870) was one of the great Japanese painters of the Edo period. Through his Ukiyo-e style, he brilliantly depicted the Japanese middle-class story, as well as the Western foreigners who came to live and work in Japan during the same period.