Louis Abel–Truchet (1857–1918) was a post–impressionist painter, etcher, and lithographer from France. He is famous for his portrayals of life in Paris, including young Parisian women, city landscapes, everyday life, and scenes from the artist quarters of Montmartre. He also created paintings depicting Venice, Sienna, and Marseille. At the beginning of World War I, he joined the army as a volunteer and produced a series of lithographs depicting his firsthand wartime experiences. Sadly, he was wounded and died shortly after the end of WWI. Two of his figurative paintings were exhibited at the Salon d’Automne in 1919, honoring artists who died in the war.

