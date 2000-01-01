Grant Wood
Regionalist paintings by American painter Grant Wood (1891-1942). He is best known for his painting "American Gothic", which has become an enduring symbol of American identity. Wood's art often depicted scenes of rural life in the Midwest, specifically the state of Iowa where he was born and raised. His distinctive style and subject matter have made him one of the most recognizable and influential American painters of the 20th century.
