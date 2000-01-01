Landscape and historical paintings by Italian painter Giorgione (c. 1477/78-1510). Giorgione was known for his enigmatic and atmospheric artworks. The Tempest, often called the first Western landscape painting, is rich in symbolism and open to interpretation, inviting viewers to contemplate themes of nature, love, and the transient nature of life. Giorgione's use of color, light, and soft brushwork, as well as the incorporation of hidden meanings and symbols, contribute to the mystical and captivating quality of his art.