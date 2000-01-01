Carl Newman
Immerse yourself in a carefully curated collection of vintage artworks by Carl Newman, featuring a captivating array of paintings, illustrations, nudes, portraits, and sketches. Carl Newman, known for teaching figure drawing at the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, created large, vivid nude figure paintings that occasionally sparked controversy.
