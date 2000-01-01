Lajos Csordák
Lajos Csordák (1894–1975) was a Hungarian painter renowned for his evocative landscapes, intimate portraits, and interpretations of everyday life. Born in the late 19th century, Csordák's artistry captured the socio-political and cultural shifts of 20th-century Hungary and Europe.
