Štefan Polkoráb
Štefan Polkoráb, known for his intricate and expressive works, predominantly utilized oil paints to capture landscapes and portraits. Delving into themes ranging from everyday life to the abstract, his technique often melded realism with hints of impressionism, giving his paintings a unique depth and resonance.
