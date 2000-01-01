rawpixel
Alfred Henry Maurer Art
Alfred Henry Maurer

A collection of beautiful colorful still life and landscape paintings by American modernist artist Alfred Henry Maurer (1868-1932). Maurer was an avant-garde artist who developed his style from conventional painting to modern art after moving to Paris, France, where he experimented with abstract painting. His was famous for his abstract, Cubism and Fauvism artworks and won several awards both in America and Europe. We hope you enjoy these unique paintings and designs! You can also check out the public domain page of Alfred Henry Maurer on our website for more awesome images.

Still Life by Alfred Henry Maurer
Tulips in a Green Vase by Alfred Henry Maurer
Still Life with Jardinière by Alfred Henry Maurer
Landscape with House by Alfred Henry Maurer
Hills by Alfred Henry Maurer
Tree and Rock by Alfred Henry Maurer
The Model, Alfred Henry Maurer
Woman in Black by Alfred Henry Maurer
Young Woman With Fan by Alfred Henry Maurer
Figure on Bench by Alfred Henry Maurer
