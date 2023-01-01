rawpixel
Maurice Brazil Prendergast Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Maurice Brazil Prendergast

Maurice Brazil Prendergast (1858-1924) was an American painter known for his vibrant and colorful artwork. He was a key figure in the development of American modernism and played a significant role in the introduction of post-impressionism to the United States. Prendergast's artwork often depicted scenes of leisure and everyday life, with a particular focus on the interaction between people and their surroundings. His use of bold brushstrokes and bright colors created a lively and energetic visual experience for viewers. Through his unique style, Prendergast captured the essence of early 20th-century American society and left a lasting impact on the art world. 

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

Beach Scene by Maurice Brazil PrendergastBeach Scene by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265225/beach-scene-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
Beach Scene with Donkeys (or Mules) by Maurice Brazil PrendergastBeach Scene with Donkeys (or Mules) by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265118/image-texture-face-aestheticsFree Image from public domain license
Rocks, Waves and Figures by Maurice Brazil PrendergastRocks, Waves and Figures by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265204/image-art-watercolour-vintageFree Image from public domain license
The Beach "No. 3" by Maurice Brazil PrendergastThe Beach "No. 3" by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265074/the-beach-no-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
Beach and Two Houses by Maurice Brazil PrendergastBeach and Two Houses by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265055/image-background-face-artFree Image from public domain license
Gloucester Harbor by Maurice Brazil PrendergastGloucester Harbor by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265190/gloucester-harbor-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
The Beach by Maurice Brazil PrendergastThe Beach by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265066/the-beach-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
On the Beach by Maurice Brazil PrendergastOn the Beach by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265218/the-beach-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
Trees, Houses, People by Maurice Brazil PrendergastTrees, Houses, People by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265309/image-art-watercolour-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Beach and Village by Maurice Brazil PrendergastBeach and Village by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265147/beach-and-village-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Figures by Maurice Brazil PrendergastLandscape with Figures by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265306/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Marblehead Harbor by Maurice Brazil PrendergastMarblehead Harbor by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265198/marblehead-harbor-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
At the Beach by Maurice Brazil PrendergastAt the Beach by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265168/the-beach-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
Beach Scene with Two Trees by Maurice Brazil PrendergastBeach Scene with Two Trees by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265228/image-clouds-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Idyl by Maurice Brazil PrendergastIdyl by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265121/idyl-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
Landscape (Road & Town) by Maurice Brazil PrendergastLandscape (Road & Town) by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265307/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Brooksville, Maine (River & Rocks) by Maurice Brazil PrendergastBrooksville, Maine (River & Rocks) by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265137/image-art-vintage-skyFree Image from public domain license
Seascape–St. Mâlo by Maurice Brazil PrendergastSeascape–St. Mâlo by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265171/seascape-st-malo-maurice-brazil-prendergastFree Image from public domain license
Beach Scene and Hill by Maurice Brazil PrendergastBeach Scene and Hill by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265151/image-art-vintage-beachFree Image from public domain license
Landscape (Park Scene) by Maurice Brazil PrendergastLandscape (Park Scene) by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265281/image-art-vintage-paintingFree Image from public domain license
Landscape (Beach Scene) by Maurice Brazil PrendergastLandscape (Beach Scene) by Maurice Brazil Prendergast
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265810/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
21 results
CuratedPopularNew