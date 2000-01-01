rawpixel
Jules Pascin Art
Jules Pascin

Nudes, street scenes and landscapes of women and tropical locations by Jules Pascin. Associated with the Expressionism art movement, Pascin utilized pastel colors and he became an expert at using transparent layers of paint, which helped to bring about a great sadness in his work. His paintings typically depict simple, elegiac scenes, often featuring solitary figures or groups of people in quiet moments.

Landscape with Figures and Carriage by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265229/image-art-vintage-womanFree Image from public domain license
Woman with Baby Carriage by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265219/woman-with-baby-carriage-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Southern Landscape with Figures and Horses by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265203/image-face-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Two Figures and Cupid by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265299/two-figures-and-cupid-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Standing Nude in the Studio (Nu debout Ã  l'atelier) by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265766/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Seated Figure (Jeune fille assise) by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265200/image-face-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Figures and Cat in Park by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265760/figures-and-cat-park-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Southern Scene by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265681/southern-scene-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Figures with Cab by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265730/figures-with-cab-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Reclining Nude by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265755/reclining-nude-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Figures on Beach, Coney Island by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265764/figures-beach-coney-island-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Group of Figures with Boy Holding Flowers by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265678/image-face-flowers-artFree Image from public domain license
Nude by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265736/nude-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Southern Figures and Goat by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265689/southern-figures-and-goat-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Figures and Horses by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265728/figures-and-horses-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Horses in Landscape by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265680/horses-landscape-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Figures in Tropical Landscape by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265715/figures-tropical-landscape-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Three Women and Two Children, Havana by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265754/image-face-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Southern Landscape by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265174/southern-landscape-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Figure Group, Man with Green Plaid Trousers by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265737/image-face-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Two Young Girls by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265729/two-young-girls-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Man, Two Women, Two Children by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265761/man-two-women-two-children-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Figures, Miami by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265733/landscape-with-figures-miami-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Nude and Cupid by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265780/nude-and-cupid-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Landscape with Carriage and Figures, Tunis by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265639/image-dog-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Figures and Two Horses in Landscape by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265429/image-face-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Siesta by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265635/siesta-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Two Men Dining by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265466/two-men-dining-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Landscape, Houses and Trees by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265615/landscape-houses-and-trees-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Two Men in the Park, Havana by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265598/two-men-the-park-havana-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Negroes and Two Carts by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265614/negroes-and-two-carts-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Harvesters by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265628/harvesters-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Group of Men, New York by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265582/group-men-new-york-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Offering to Venus (Offrande à Vénus) by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265659/image-face-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Shoeshine by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265427/shoeshine-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Les Tunisiennes by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9265778/les-tunisiennes-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
Street Scene, New York by Jules Pascin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9266102/street-scene-new-york-jules-pascinFree Image from public domain license
