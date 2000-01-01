Jules Pascin
Nudes, street scenes and landscapes of women and tropical locations by Jules Pascin. Associated with the Expressionism art movement, Pascin utilized pastel colors and he became an expert at using transparent layers of paint, which helped to bring about a great sadness in his work. His paintings typically depict simple, elegiac scenes, often featuring solitary figures or groups of people in quiet moments.
