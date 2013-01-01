rawpixel
Helene Schjerfbeck Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Helene Schjerfbeck

Helena Schjerfbeck (1862-1946) was a Finnish painter recognized for her unique and pioneering art style. Her art style is characterized by a modernist approach, particularly her use of muted and subdued tones, elongated and stylized figures, and simple yet powerful compositions that capture the essence of the subject. Her works of art showcase emotions and life experiences, often displaying great concern for the human condition. Many of her portraits were self-portraits, conveying a sense of intimacy and vulnerability. Schjerfbeck's style has been seen as bridging the gap between traditionalism and modernism, making her one of the most important artists of her time. 

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

The seamstress (the working woman), 1905 by Helene SchjerfbeckThe seamstress (the working woman), 1905 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817936/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Self-portrait with red spot, 1944 by Helene SchjerfbeckSelf-portrait with red spot, 1944 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818681/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Self-portrait, 1884 - 1885 by Helene SchjerfbeckSelf-portrait, 1884 - 1885 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817883/self-portrait-1884-1885-helene-schjerfbeckFree Image from public domain license
Man in a slouch hat, copy after frans hals, 1892 by Helene SchjerfbeckMan in a slouch hat, copy after frans hals, 1892 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817929/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Little liisa, 1879 by Helene SchjerfbeckLittle liisa, 1879 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817781/little-liisa-1879-helene-schjerfbeckFree Image from public domain license
Warrior in helmet, 1875 - 1880 by Helene SchjerfbeckWarrior in helmet, 1875 - 1880 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817890/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of pope innocent x, copy after vel&aacute;zquez, 1892 by Helene SchjerfbeckPortrait of pope innocent x, copy after vel&aacute;zquez, 1892 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817250/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Sir richard southwell, copy after hans holbein the younger, 1886 by Helene SchjerfbeckSir richard southwell, copy after hans holbein the younger, 1886 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818483/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
John chambers, copy after hans holbein the younger, 1894 by Helene SchjerfbeckJohn chambers, copy after hans holbein the younger, 1894 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817772/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Puinen pesusoikko, 1887 - 1905 part of a sketchbook by Helene SchjerfbeckPuinen pesusoikko, 1887 - 1905 part of a sketchbook by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818520/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
The school girl ii (girl in black), 1908 by Helene SchjerfbeckThe school girl ii (girl in black), 1908 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817467/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Virgin mary, after el greco, 1942 by Helene SchjerfbeckVirgin mary, after el greco, 1942 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817669/image-person-art-watercolourFree Image from public domain license
Sjundby manor, 1927 by Helene SchjerfbeckSjundby manor, 1927 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818914/sjundby-manor-1927-helene-schjerfbeckFree Image from public domain license
Girl reading (seated girl), 1904 by Helene SchjerfbeckGirl reading (seated girl), 1904 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818963/image-art-watercolour-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Head of a girl (vignette, karin), 1928 by Helene SchjerfbeckHead of a girl (vignette, karin), 1928 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818566/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Singer in black, 1916 - 1917 by Helene SchjerfbeckSinger in black, 1916 - 1917 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817208/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Annuli reading, 1923 by Helene SchjerfbeckAnnuli reading, 1923 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817862/annuli-reading-1923-helene-schjerfbeckFree Image from public domain license
Naurava colarossi, 1881 by Helene SchjerfbeckNaurava colarossi, 1881 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817274/naurava-colarossi-1881-helene-schjerfbeckFree Image from public domain license
The cossack (the beautiful cossack), 1878 by Helene SchjerfbeckThe cossack (the beautiful cossack), 1878 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818314/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A boy feeding his little sister, 1881 by Helene SchjerfbeckA boy feeding his little sister, 1881 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818247/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Glass of lemonade, copy after gerh. terborch's painting, 1892 by Helene SchjerfbeckGlass of lemonade, copy after gerh. terborch's painting, 1892 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818074/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Profile of madonna, after el greco (profile of mary magdalen), 1943 by Helene SchjerfbeckProfile of madonna, after el greco (profile of mary magdalen), 1943 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819556/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
Angel fragment, after el greco, 1928 - 1929 by Helene SchjerfbeckAngel fragment, after el greco, 1928 - 1929 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818727/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Granny, 1907 by Helene SchjerfbeckGranny, 1907 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818420/granny-1907-helene-schjerfbeckFree Image from public domain license
The convalescent, 1938 - 1939 by Helene SchjerfbeckThe convalescent, 1938 - 1939 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817795/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
The woodcutter, head study, 1943 by Helene SchjerfbeckThe woodcutter, head study, 1943 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817386/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
The woodcutter i, 1910 - 1911 by Helene SchjerfbeckThe woodcutter i, 1910 - 1911 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819188/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
The nephew, 1929 by Helene SchjerfbeckThe nephew, 1929 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818607/the-nephew-1929-helene-schjerfbeckFree Image from public domain license
Girl with large eyes (karin), 1928 by Helene SchjerfbeckGirl with large eyes (karin), 1928 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819555/image-art-watercolour-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Einar reuter iii, 1919 - 1920 by Helene SchjerfbeckEinar reuter iii, 1919 - 1920 by Helene Schjerfbeck
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819485/image-art-vintage-illustrationFree Image from public domain license
30 results
CuratedPopularNew