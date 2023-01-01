rawpixel
Maria Catharina Wiik Art
Maria Catharina Wiik

Maria Catharina Wiik (1853–1928) was a prominent Finnish painter who is recognized for her exceptional ability to capture emotions and atmospheres, especially in her portraits. Check out our curated collection of her paintings depicting everyday life and characters.

Opera singer ida basilier-magelsen's portrait as philine in ambroise thomas' opera mignon, 1887 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818123/image-flower-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Girl carding, 1883 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817690/girl-carding-1883-maria-catharina-wiikFree Image from public domain license
Self-portrait, 1917 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817839/self-portrait-1917-maria-catharina-wiikFree Image from public domain license
Nude study, standing boy, 1903 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817961/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of hilda wiik, 1881 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817378/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
La polonaise, 1878 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817848/polonaise-1878-maria-catharina-wiikFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of the artist's father, 1876 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818402/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
The reading lesson, copy after ter borch, 1894 - 1900 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817868/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of johannes takanen, 1885 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9818926/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Heinähäkki niityllä by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819100/heinahakki-niitylla-maria-catharina-wiikFree Image from public domain license
Portrait of b. o. schauman, 1888 by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819329/image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Woman reading by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817263/woman-reading-maria-catharina-wiikFree Image from public domain license
Hiiri by Maria Catharina Wiik
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9817418/hiiri-maria-catharina-wiikFree Image from public domain license
