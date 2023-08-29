Albert Fenn
Albert Fenn (1912-1995) dedicated over two decades of his career to Life magazine, starting out as a contract photographer in 1941 before eventually becoming a full-time staff member in 1946. He was also affiliated with the Farm Security Administration. This collection captures the everyday lives of African Americans in New York.
