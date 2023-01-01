rawpixel
Roy Emerson Stryker Art
  • Designs
  • Elements
  • Boards
Roy Emerson Stryker

Roy Emerson Stryker (1893–1975) was an American economist, government official, and photographer. He was known for leading the Information Division in the Farm Security Administration (FSA) during the Great Depression. One of his important contributions was starting the FSA's documentary photography program. This involved hiring talented photographers to travel all over the country and capture the lives of people in different rural areas. The goal was to show the reality of how these individuals were coping during the tough times of the Great Depression.

CuratedPopularNew

Try Create

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12261816/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Gospel mission, Minneapolis, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Gospel mission, Minneapolis, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259760/photo-image-person-book-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Scene in Gateway district, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Scene in Gateway district, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259858/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259751/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259752/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259859/photo-image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
Street scene, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Street scene, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259766/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Secondhand clothing store, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Secondhand clothing store, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259764/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259759/photo-image-person-forest-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259886/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259866/photo-image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259758/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259896/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Gospel mission, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Gospel mission, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259755/photo-image-plant-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259864/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259852/photo-image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Son of the Hale family near Black River Falls, Wisconsin]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260080/photo-image-face-plant-handFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259865/photo-image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259892/photo-image-plant-person-forestFree Image from public domain license
FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor, near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from…FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor, near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259860/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259862/photo-image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Street scene, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Street scene, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259853/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Telephone operator, Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Telephone operator, Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259762/photo-image-person-technology-headphonesFree Image from public domain license
Scene in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Scene in Gateway District, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259770/photo-image-face-shadow-plantFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259748/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Street scene, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Street scene, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259869/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260095/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12261826/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259868/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rolling logs into river near Littlefork, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259867/photo-image-plant-person-horseFree Image from public domain license
Minneapolis Gospel mission, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Minneapolis Gospel mission, Minnesota. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259876/photo-image-plant-person-bookFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) photographer being pulled out of mud by tractor…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259771/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Rolling logs into river, near Littlefork, Minnesota]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259750/photo-image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
33 results
CuratedPopularNew