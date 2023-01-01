rawpixel
Paul Vanderbilt

Born in 1905 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Paul Vanderbilt was an inventive archivist, curator, and photographer renowned for pioneering new cataloging methods. Prior to Pearl Harbor's bombing, he served as a records coordinator with the U.S. Navy and later joined the Farm Security Administration to catalogue a vast photographic collection. His own photography encompasses glimpses of life in Philadelphia and his European journeys.

On board a Norwegian-American passenger liner enroute to New York. Children listening to the ship's orchestra. Sourced from…On board a Norwegian-American passenger liner enroute to New York. Children listening to the ship's orchestra. Sourced from…
Glasgow, Scotland. Painting the stern of the S.S. Athenia. This liner was the first ship sunk in the Second World War.…Glasgow, Scotland. Painting the stern of the S.S. Athenia. This liner was the first ship sunk in the Second World War.…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A house on South Street being demolished. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A house on South Street being demolished. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Chester, Pennsylvania. Men repairing their boats by the shore of the Delaware River. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Chester, Pennsylvania. Men repairing their boats by the shore of the Delaware River. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Workmen in a coal yard near the South Street bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Workmen in a coal yard near the South Street bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Two harbor tugs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Two harbor tugs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Workmen in a coal yard near the South Street bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Workmen in a coal yard near the South Street bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Christmas tree over the door of a bar on Market Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Christmas tree over the door of a bar on Market Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Detail of city hall. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Detail of city hall. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Downtown buildings near Walnut and Broad Streets, looking east. Sourced from the Library of…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Downtown buildings near Walnut and Broad Streets, looking east. Sourced from the Library of…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gasoline sign on Chestnut Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Gasoline sign on Chestnut Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Back yards on a hillside. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Back yards on a hillside. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
London, England. A tea wholesale establishment near Lincoln's Inn Fields. Sourced from the Library of Congress.London, England. A tea wholesale establishment near Lincoln's Inn Fields. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A "museum" of freaks and curiousities on South Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A "museum" of freaks and curiousities on South Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Amsterdam, Netherlands. Canal near the market district. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Amsterdam, Netherlands. Canal near the market district. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a medical supply house near Market and Twenty-third Street. Sourced from the Library…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a medical supply house near Market and Twenty-third Street. Sourced from the Library…
West Danville, Vermont. Crowd at a farm auction. Sourced from the Library of Congress.West Danville, Vermont. Crowd at a farm auction. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
West Danville, Vermont. The auctioneer at a farm sale. Sourced from the Library of Congress.West Danville, Vermont. The auctioneer at a farm sale. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Signs over the Terminal Theatre. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. Signs over the Terminal Theatre. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
On board S.S. Athenia. Machinist working on a winch. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board S.S. Athenia. Machinist working on a winch. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
The Hudson River seen from the eastern approach to the Bear Mountain Bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress.The Hudson River seen from the eastern approach to the Bear Mountain Bridge. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Glasgow, Scotland. Courtyard of a flour mill. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Glasgow, Scotland. Courtyard of a flour mill. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Olso, Norway. Stern deck of a small ferryboat in the harbor. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Olso, Norway. Stern deck of a small ferryboat in the harbor. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Barber shop at 19th and Bainbridge Streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Barber shop at 19th and Bainbridge Streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Glasgow, Scotland. Parking lot. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Glasgow, Scotland. Parking lot. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
On board a Norwegian-American passenger liner enroute to New York. Children listening to the ship's orchestra. Sourced from…On board a Norwegian-American passenger liner enroute to New York. Children listening to the ship's orchestra. Sourced from…
Glasgow, Scotland. Painting the stern of the S.S. Athenia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Glasgow, Scotland. Painting the stern of the S.S. Athenia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Copenhagen, Denmark. The doorway of a grocery store. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Copenhagen, Denmark. The doorway of a grocery store. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Buildings on Race Street being demolished. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Buildings on Race Street being demolished. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Family on a Sunday afternoon walking past an abandoned factory. Sourced from the Library of…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Family on a Sunday afternoon walking past an abandoned factory. Sourced from the Library of…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Monumental figure at the entrance to Memorial Hall in Fairmont Park. These figures were cast for…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Monumental figure at the entrance to Memorial Hall in Fairmont Park. These figures were cast for…
On board S.S. Athenia. Passengers' deck chairs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board S.S. Athenia. Passengers' deck chairs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
On board S.S. Athenia. Part of the forward deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board S.S. Athenia. Part of the forward deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
On board S.S. Athenia. Seamen sanding the deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board S.S. Athenia. Seamen sanding the deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Newsstand on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Newsstand on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grave stone sculptor and dealer on Pine Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grave stone sculptor and dealer on Pine Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
On board S.S. Athenia. Part of the upper deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.On board S.S. Athenia. Part of the upper deck. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Olso, Norway. Monumental head at the Vi-kan exposition. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Olso, Norway. Monumental head at the Vi-kan exposition. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Workmen in an automobile junk yard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Workmen in an automobile junk yard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
West Danville, Vermont. The auctioneer at a farm sale. Sourced from the Library of Congress.West Danville, Vermont. The auctioneer at a farm sale. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Amsterdam, Netherlands. Houses along the canal near the market district. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Amsterdam, Netherlands. Houses along the canal near the market district. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a chain grocery store on Market Street in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a chain grocery store on Market Street in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Downtown buildings looking east over Walnut and 15th Streets. Sourced from the Library of…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Downtown buildings looking east over Walnut and 15th Streets. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. A nun collecting contributions outside the door of Macy's department store. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. A nun collecting contributions outside the door of Macy's department store. Sourced from the Library of…
Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historic churchyard near Harvard Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historic churchyard near Harvard Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Harvey Cedars, New Jersey (Long Beach Island). Sand fences erected to protect land around houses built on the dunes near the…Harvey Cedars, New Jersey (Long Beach Island). Sand fences erected to protect land around houses built on the dunes near the…
Glasgow, Scotland. The skipper of the Saint Warrior, a small vessel which operates in the Clyde. Sourced from the Library of…Glasgow, Scotland. The skipper of the Saint Warrior, a small vessel which operates in the Clyde. Sourced from the Library of…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Wheelhouse of an abandoned ship near the city dump used as an occupied shack. Sourced from the…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Wheelhouse of an abandoned ship near the city dump used as an occupied shack. Sourced from the…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Abandoned house in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Abandoned house in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. Board of Education bulletin board. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. Board of Education bulletin board. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kitchen utensils drying. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kitchen utensils drying. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historical marker with trash cans. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historical marker with trash cans. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Haverford, Pennsylvania. A rock crushing plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Haverford, Pennsylvania. A rock crushing plant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reading Railroad tracks with an abandoned brewery in the background. Sourced from the Library of…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reading Railroad tracks with an abandoned brewery in the background. Sourced from the Library of…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. File of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. File of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pile of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Pile of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Loch Lommond. Scotland. Small lake steamer with the Trossache in the background. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Loch Lommond. Scotland. Small lake steamer with the Trossache in the background. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cambridge, Massachusetts. View across Harvard Yard. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cambridge, Massachusetts. View across Harvard Yard. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Oslo, Norway. Panels consisting of photographs combined with cutout figures at the Vi-Kan (we can) exposition. Sourced from…Oslo, Norway. Panels consisting of photographs combined with cutout figures at the Vi-Kan (we can) exposition. Sourced from…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Back yard of an abandoned house at 20th and Arch Streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Back yard of an abandoned house at 20th and Arch Streets. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grandstand of a baseball park at Girard Avenue and Parkside Avenue. This field is used…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grandstand of a baseball park at Girard Avenue and Parkside Avenue. This field is used…
Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Part of an automobile junk yard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Part of an automobile junk yard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
West Danville, Vermont. A farmhouse with stairway leading to the second floor through the porch roof. Sourced from the…West Danville, Vermont. A farmhouse with stairway leading to the second floor through the porch roof. Sourced from the…
Danville (vicinity), Vermont. Landscape. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Danville (vicinity), Vermont. Landscape. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Workman at an automobile junkyard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Manayunk, Pennsylvania. Workman at an automobile junkyard on Ridge Avenue. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. South Fifth Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. South Fifth Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia (vicinity), Pennsylvania. Ruins of an unidentified building, perhaps in nearby Montgomery County. Sourced from…Philadelphia (vicinity), Pennsylvania. Ruins of an unidentified building, perhaps in nearby Montgomery County. Sourced from…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grandstand of a baseball park at Girard Avenue and Parkside Avenue. This field is used…Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Grandstand of a baseball park at Girard Avenue and Parkside Avenue. This field is used…
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Business window on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Business window on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Election sign on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Election sign on South Broad Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Danville (vicinity), Vermont. Landscape. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Danville (vicinity), Vermont. Landscape. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Chester, Pennsylvania. Small boats undergoing repairs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Chester, Pennsylvania. Small boats undergoing repairs. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a small store in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Window of a small store in West Philadelphia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A rebuilt jalopy parked on Pine Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A rebuilt jalopy parked on Pine Street. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Chester, Pennsylvania. Boats on the Delware River shore. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Chester, Pennsylvania. Boats on the Delware River shore. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Stettin, Germany. Dock in the harbor. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Stettin, Germany. Dock in the harbor. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Abandoned delivery wagon. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Abandoned delivery wagon. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Pile of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Philadephia, Pennsylvania. Pile of oil drums near Grays Ferry Road. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Loch Lomond, Scotland. Small lake steamer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Loch Lomond, Scotland. Small lake steamer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historic churchyard near Harvard Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cambridge, Massachusetts. Historic churchyard near Harvard Square. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Danville (vicinity), Vermont. Landscape. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Danville (vicinity), Vermont. Landscape. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Danville, Vermont. Early morning view overlooking the town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Danville, Vermont. Early morning view overlooking the town. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
