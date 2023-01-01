rawpixel
Paul Carter

Explore this collection of captivating Black and White vintage images captured by Paul Carter of Great Depression-era rural America. Peer into the daily lives of resettlement workers and farmers in 1940s New England and the East Coast as they make a living amidst poverty, World War I aftermath, and World War II.

Nacedah project, Wisconsin. Mr. and Mrs. Thompson standing in front of their log and peat cabin. Thompson said that he had…Nacedah project, Wisconsin. Mr. and Mrs. Thompson standing in front of their log and peat cabin. Thompson said that he had…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241714/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain
Cart removing chicken manure at the farm of one of the members of the Jewish poultry cooperative, Liberty, New York. Sourced…Cart removing chicken manure at the farm of one of the members of the Jewish poultry cooperative, Liberty, New York. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240965/photo-image-person-horse-animal
Giant wheels ten feet in diameter, once used for carrying logs to sawmill, Michigan. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Giant wheels ten feet in diameter, once used for carrying logs to sawmill, Michigan. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240713/photo-image-plant-grass-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es on a picnic, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es on a picnic, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306213/photo-image-plant-people-tree
General view of Ida Valley Homesteads looking east from top of pasture hill. Luray, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of…General view of Ida Valley Homesteads looking east from top of pasture hill. Luray, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306469/photo-image-cloud-plant-grass
High-class mansion in the Negro section, Newport News, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.High-class mansion in the Negro section, Newport News, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317170/photo-image-plant-person-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Chickens belonging to poultry cooperative society near Stevensville, New York].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Chickens belonging to poultry cooperative society near Stevensville, New York].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317426/photo-image-animal-public-domain-bird
Water trough made of hollowed log on farm near Danby, New York, Tompkins County. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Water trough made of hollowed log on farm near Danby, New York, Tompkins County. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317198/photo-image-plant-person-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317425/photo-image-cow-plant-person
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barn and farm equipment ruined by flood waters. Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barn and farm equipment ruined by flood waters. Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317185/photo-image-public-domain-house-nature
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cart removing chicken manure at the farm of one of the members of the Jewish poultry…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cart removing chicken manure at the farm of one of the members of the Jewish poultry…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317430/photo-image-plant-grass-horse
Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317434/photo-image-plant-people-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317173/photo-image-person-art-wood
workmen having lunch, Newport News Homesteads, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. workmen having lunch, Newport News Homesteads, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317177/photo-image-plant-people-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317181/photo-image-plant-person-sky
Lumberman's monument on Au Sable River, Michigan. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lumberman's monument on Au Sable River, Michigan. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317436/photo-image-cloud-face-plant
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317439/photo-image-person-art-wood
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317423/photo-image-face-plant-people
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es on a picnic, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es on a picnic, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317187/photo-image-plant-person-tree
Chickens belonging to one of the members of the Jewish poultry cooperative at Liberty, New York. Sourced from the Library of…Chickens belonging to one of the members of the Jewish poultry cooperative at Liberty, New York. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317191/photo-image-animal-public-domain-bird
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fishing boats in harbor, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Fishing boats in harbor, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317193/photo-image-person-public-domain-water
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317427/photo-image-hand-person-public-domain
Family stricken by tuberculosis. Husband is working on wildlife project. Albany County, New York. Sourced from the Library…Family stricken by tuberculosis. Husband is working on wildlife project. Albany County, New York. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323043/photo-image-face-people-public-domain
Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317432/photo-image-cloud-sky-ocean
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12317192/photo-image-plant-person-horse
Collapsed barn belonging to resettlement client, near Northampton, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Collapsed barn belonging to resettlement client, near Northampton, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257968/photo-image-plant-tree-wood
workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258267/photo-image-person-sky-cross
Desert of Maine. Freeport, Maine. Sand gradually covering up large barn. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Desert of Maine. Freeport, Maine. Sand gradually covering up large barn. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257913/photo-image-plant-sky-tree
"Desert of Maine" at Freeport, Maine. Top branches of apple tree showing above sand. It is reported that three twigs blossom…"Desert of Maine" at Freeport, Maine. Top branches of apple tree showing above sand. It is reported that three twigs blossom…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257903/photo-image-plant-grass-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood debris in yard of resettlement client. The wheelbarrow floated to its precarious…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood debris in yard of resettlement client. The wheelbarrow floated to its precarious…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258112/photo-image-plant-tree-wood
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257909/photo-image-cloud-sky-beach
Barn and farm equipment ruined by flood waters. Hatfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Barn and farm equipment ruined by flood waters. Hatfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257922/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258038/photo-image-plant-person-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257977/photo-image-cow-plant-person
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257776/photo-image-person-wood-public-domain
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258075/photo-image-plant-tree-wood
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barn and farm equipment ruined by flood waters. Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Barn and farm equipment ruined by flood waters. Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258107/photo-image-tree-wood-public-domain
Old stone bridge at Bull Run Battlefield. Manassas, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Old stone bridge at Bull Run Battlefield. Manassas, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267043/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258408/photo-image-person-tree-wood
section of Newport News, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. section of Newport News, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258295/photo-image-plant-person-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257763/photo-image-people-sky-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258079/photo-image-plant-sky-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258117/photo-image-plant-person-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257921/photo-image-plant-people-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258434/photo-image-person-light-public-domain
Resettlement Administration and Forest Service trucks in hardwoods, Bear Notch Road, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library…Resettlement Administration and Forest Service trucks in hardwoods, Bear Notch Road, New Hampshire. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258037/photo-image-plant-person-forest
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood toll. Household debris to be destroyed by board of health. North Hatfield…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257934/photo-image-plant-sky-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257781/photo-image-plant-people-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258068/photo-image-plant-person-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258071/photo-image-plant-sky-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257960/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258206/photo-image-plant-person-sky
workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress. workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258347/photo-image-plant-people-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257758/photo-image-plant-person-public-domain
After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257981/photo-image-cloud-plant-person
The "Hermit of Maine" playing the unique musical instrument, Freeport, Maine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.The "Hermit of Maine" playing the unique musical instrument, Freeport, Maine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258020/photo-image-person-musical-public-domain
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258238/photo-image-dog-plant-people
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258195/photo-image-cloud-plant-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257975/photo-image-cloud-plant-person
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258082/photo-image-cloud-sky-beach
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Desert of Maine. Freeport. Sand covering grass]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Desert of Maine. Freeport. Sand covering grass]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257931/photo-image-plant-grass-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257990/photo-image-plant-person-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258241/photo-image-person-sky-road
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258322/photo-image-person-tree-public-domain
Work progresses on sewage line near sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Work progresses on sewage line near sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257646/photo-image-plant-person-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258275/photo-image-plant-people-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258023/photo-image-sky-public-domain-nature
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257949/photo-image-cloud-plant-person
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lonely cross and old rollway now abandoned, Au Sable River, Michigan]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lonely cross and old rollway now abandoned, Au Sable River, Michigan]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258327/photo-image-plant-sky-beach
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257988/photo-image-cloud-plant-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257653/photo-image-plant-person-wood
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: workers on Newport News Homesteads, Virginia]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258286/photo-image-paper-person-art
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257926/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Attractive homes in a better Negro district, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Attractive homes in a better Negro district, Newport News, Virginia]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258269/photo-image-plant-sky-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258072/photo-image-cloud-sky-beach
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Hermit of Maine playing his unique instrument, combination of two organs and a…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Hermit of Maine playing his unique instrument, combination of two organs and a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257917/photo-image-face-person-technology
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257969/photo-image-cloud-plant-person
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258066/photo-image-cloud-plant-person
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257987/photo-image-plant-sky-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Desert of Maine. Freeport. Sand covering grass]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Desert of Maine. Freeport. Sand covering grass]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257916/photo-image-shadow-moon-grass
Sebago Lake flooding highway, Maine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sebago Lake flooding highway, Maine. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257911/photo-image-plant-person-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258119/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Carpenter at the Greenbelt Project, Berwyn, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257632/photo-image-plant-person-public-domain
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Privy on wildlife area near Ithaca, New York, Tompkins County]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Privy on wildlife area near Ithaca, New York, Tompkins County]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258338/photo-image-wood-public-domain-black
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco fields devastated by the Connecticut River near Northampton, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258027/photo-image-cloud-plant-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lumberman's monument on Au Sable River, Michigan]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lumberman's monument on Au Sable River, Michigan]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258244/photo-image-cloud-people-art
Resettlement workers removing log, vicinity of Kingston, New York, Ulster County. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Resettlement workers removing log, vicinity of Kingston, New York, Ulster County. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258204/photo-image-plant-people-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257756/photo-image-plant-person-public-domain
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement workers near Kingston, New York, Ulster County]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257976/photo-image-plant-person-forest
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Privy on wildlife area near Ithaca, New York, Tompkins County]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Privy on wildlife area near Ithaca, New York, Tompkins County]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258432/photo-image-wood-public-domain-nature
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Work progresses on sewage line near new sewage disposal plant, Berwyn, Maryland].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257628/photo-image-plant-person-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258070/photo-image-cloud-plant-grass
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257957/photo-image-plant-forest-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lonely cross and old rollway now abandoned, Au Sable River, Michigan]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lonely cross and old rollway now abandoned, Au Sable River, Michigan]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258279/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky
Attractive homes in a better Negro district, Newport News, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Attractive homes in a better Negro district, Newport News, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258431/photo-image-plant-person-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257952/photo-image-cloud-plant-sky
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: After the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts]. Sourced from…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12257972/photo-image-cloud-sky-beach
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood debris in yard of resettlement client. The wheelbarrow floated to its precarious…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood debris in yard of resettlement client. The wheelbarrow floated to its precarious…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258033/photo-image-public-domain-house-nature
Lonely cross and old rollway now abandoned, Au Sable River, Michigan. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lonely cross and old rollway now abandoned, Au Sable River, Michigan. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258335/photo-image-plant-beach-tree
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tobacco lands after the Connecticut River had subsided near Hatfield, Massachusetts].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12258067/photo-image-cloud-sky-beach
