Charles Fenno Jacobs Art
Charles Fenno Jacobs

Charles Fenno Jacobs (1904-1975) was an American photographer known for his work during World War II. He was one of the many photographers commissioned by the U.S. government's Office of War Information (OWI) to document the home front during the war. Jacobs captured a range of subjects, from shipyard workers to families affected by the war. 

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Member of the youth drum corps]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Post office. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Dancing at the Old Mill. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Monty's Diner. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A girl. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Nicola Vitone, an American of Italian descent. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Monty's Diner]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Southington school children staging a patriotic demonstration. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Amusement park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Orchards and farmland in the surroundings of Southington. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Mrs. John Chimbor, one of the newer generations of Americans. She came from Iceland twenty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. Southington girls, members of the youth drum corps. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Amusement park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A store sign. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. The schoolhouse. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Southington's nine-hole country club golf course. Membership fee in the club is purposely low. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Amusement park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Amusement park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. May 1942. Dimitrios Giorgios, who came from Greece, runs a soda fountain. He wasn't here long before he became an American citizen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Mrs. John Chimbor, one of the newer generations of Americans. She came from Iceland twenty years ago. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A highlight in the town's life is the annual girls' glee club recital. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A private home. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. The public library]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. A group of children]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. A citizen]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Member of the youth drum corps. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Red Cross mess hall. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. A store sign]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. Reverend Wei Yung-ching, a visiting minister who formerly lived in China. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. School children pledging their allegiance to the flag]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Chief of police. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A citizen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Members of the youth drum corps]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A citizen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. School children pledging their allegiance to the flag]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Women's club]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Nick Grillo as a boy in Italy dreamed of America and its opportunity. He saved enough money for boat passage to this country. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Boys collecting paper for war conversion. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A member of the American Legion. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Member of the youth drum corps. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Southington school children staging a patriotic demonstration]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Members of the youth drum corps. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke, a farmer who came from Germany forty years ago]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. On All Souls' Day, the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an outdoor service]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Member of the youth drum corps]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Southington girls, members of the youth drum corps]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Citizens of Southington. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A citizen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. A group portrait of a policemen's (?) organization]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Nicola Vitone, an American of Italian descent. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Southington school children staging a patriotic demonstration]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. A class of young children]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an outdoor service]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Bus and children. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Amusement park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Members of the youth drum corps. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut, an American town and its way of life. The vested choir singing at a Sunday morning service. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Southington's nine-hole country club golf course. Membership fee in the club is purposely low. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Kitchen scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an outdoor service]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A group of young men soon to leave for army induction camps are listening to William Mongelo, of the local draft board. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an outdoor service]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. School children pledging their allegiance to the flag. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Class instruction. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A group of women rolling bandages and preparing surgical dressings. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A Southington town meeting in session. Its chairman is a citizen, Ralph Hurlbut. The people who attend these meetings make their own laws. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. A private home]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A bridge party. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. On Memorial day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an outdoor service. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. Instruction in dress making. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

Southington, Connecticut. A street scene. Sourced from the Library of Congress.

[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Town hall, in which all of the people meet to
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338963/image-person-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Southington girls, members of the youth drum corps. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. Southington girls, members of the youth drum corps. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337958/image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The…Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337946/image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Amusement park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. Amusement park. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338700/image-plant-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Worker in the Peck, Stow and Wilcox factory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. Worker in the Peck, Stow and Wilcox factory. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339037/image-face-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. At the health center, the people of Southington may receive…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. At the health center, the people of Southington may receive…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340080/image-face-person-living-roomFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The…Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. The Memorial Day parade moving down the main street. The…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337654/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an…Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337649/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. School girls studying]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338705/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. A small boy. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. A small boy. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337963/image-dog-face-shadowFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Thomas J. Murphy, chief of the fire department, and its only salaried member, chatting with one of…Southington, Connecticut. Thomas J. Murphy, chief of the fire department, and its only salaried member, chatting with one of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339969/image-person-art-fireFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years…Southington, Connecticut. Gus Worke lighting his pipe after ploughing a field of lettuce. He came from Germany forty years…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339984/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Mrs. John Chimbor, one of the newer generations of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. Mrs. John Chimbor, one of the newer generations of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339959/image-cloud-plant-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338957/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. The Memorial Day parade moving down Southington's main…Southington, Connecticut. An American town and its way of life. The Memorial Day parade moving down Southington's main…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12340038/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Workers talking to the foreman. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. Workers talking to the foreman. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339981/image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Citizens of Southington. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. Citizens of Southington. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338692/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. A citizen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. A citizen. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338965/image-face-plant-personFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an…Southington, Connecticut. On All Soul's Day the Catholic congregation is gathering in the Saint Thomas cemetery for an…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12337967/image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Southington's nine-hole country club golf course. Membership fee in the club is purposely low…Southington, Connecticut. Southington's nine-hole country club golf course. Membership fee in the club is purposely low…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338008/image-dog-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Southington, Connecticut. Women's club. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Southington, Connecticut. Women's club. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12338763/image-person-art-musicFree Image from public domain license
