Walker Evans Art
Walker Evans

Walker Evans (1903-1975), a pioneering American photographer, is best remembered for his powerful and poignant images that epitomized rural America during the Great Depression. He was a central figure in the Farm Security Administration (FSA) project in the 1930s, an initiative designed to document and highlight the plight of the impoverished during that period. 

Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
with a fur cap, a flood refugee in the camp at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress. with a fur cap, a flood refugee in the camp at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Floyd Burroughs, cotton sharecropper. Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Floyd Burroughs, cotton sharecropper. Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of…es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of…
Frank Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Frank Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bud and William Fields, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bud and William Fields, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burroughs children playing in the yard, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burroughs children playing in the yard, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. House fronts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. House fronts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…
Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement-constructed homestead near Eatonton, Georgia. Briar Patch Project].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Resettlement-constructed homestead near Eatonton, Georgia. Briar Patch Project].…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bystanders, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bystanders, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burroughs children playing in the yard, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burroughs children playing in the yard, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessie Levee augmented with sand bags during the 1937 flood. Near Tiptonville…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessie Levee augmented with sand bags during the 1937 flood. Near Tiptonville…
Sign posted in Marianna, Arkansas during the 1937 flood. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sign posted in Marianna, Arkansas during the 1937 flood. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
William Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.William Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library…
New Orleans downtown street. Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New Orleans downtown street. Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Lucille Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lucille Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
The Margaret statue. New Orleans Victorian monument. Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.The Margaret statue. New Orleans Victorian monument. Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bud Fields in his cotton patch. Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bud Fields in his cotton patch. Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lucille Burroughs picking cotton, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lucille Burroughs picking cotton, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Squeakie asleep (Othel Lee Burroughs). Son of a Hale County, Alabama cotton…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Squeakie asleep (Othel Lee Burroughs). Son of a Hale County, Alabama cotton…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elizabeth and Ida Ruth Tengle, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Elizabeth and Ida Ruth Tengle, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood refugees at mealtime, Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood refugees at mealtime, Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced from the Library of…
Sons of American Legion, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sons of American Legion, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
es in the lineup for food at the flood refugee camp, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.es in the lineup for food at the flood refugee camp, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
Flood refugees at mealtime, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Flood refugees at mealtime, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessis Levee, along a subsidiary of the Mississippi River, near Tiptonville…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessis Levee, along a subsidiary of the Mississippi River, near Tiptonville…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…
Elizabeth and Dora Mae Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Elizabeth and Dora Mae Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Frank Tengle, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Frank Tengle, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Street sign. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Street sign. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Farm woman in conversation with relief investigator, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Farm woman in conversation with relief investigator, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Lucille Burroughs picking cotton, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Lucille Burroughs picking cotton, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. A tenant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. A tenant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. House fronts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. House fronts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Floyd Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Floyd Burroughs, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of…es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at the flood refugee camp, Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at the flood refugee camp, Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced…
Tengle boys, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tengle boys, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time at the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time at the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cotton gin, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cotton gin, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Garbage cans. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Garbage cans. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Dora Mae Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Dora Mae Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Tenant farm rental sign, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tenant farm rental sign, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Tenants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Tenants. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bud Fields' garden, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bud Fields' garden, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood refugees at mealtime, Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Flood refugees at mealtime, Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced from the Library of…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. A tenant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. A tenant. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Children playing in the street. Sourced from the Library of…
Highway corner. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Highway corner. Reedsville, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
Commercial propaganda. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Commercial propaganda. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The kitchen in the camp for white flood refugees at Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The kitchen in the camp for white flood refugees at Forrest City, Arkansas]. Sourced…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
Winston Salem, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Winston Salem, North Carolina. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
Carpenter at work, Eatonton, Georgia. Briar Patch Project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Carpenter at work, Eatonton, Georgia. Briar Patch Project. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Independence Day, Terra Alta, West Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Carpenter, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Carpenter, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Schoolhouse, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Schoolhouse, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Westmoreland project, Pennsylvania. Westmoreland County. Construction worker on the Westmoreland subsistence homestead…Westmoreland project, Pennsylvania. Westmoreland County. Construction worker on the Westmoreland subsistence homestead…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
Squeakie asleep (Othel Lee Burroughs). Son of a Hale County, Alabama cotton sharecropper. Sourced from the Library of…Squeakie asleep (Othel Lee Burroughs). Son of a Hale County, Alabama cotton sharecropper. Sourced from the Library of…
Cotton room, formerly prayer meeting room. Frank Tengle's farm. Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cotton room, formerly prayer meeting room. Frank Tengle's farm. Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Legionnaire, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Legionnaire, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time at the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at meal time at the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
William Fields, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.William Fields, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Apartment houses from the rear. Sourced from the Library of…New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. Apartment houses from the rear. Sourced from the Library of…
Belle Grove Plantation, Louisiana, 1858. Closeup of column. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Belle Grove Plantation, Louisiana, 1858. Closeup of column. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Bystanders, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Bystanders, Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessis Levee, along a subsidiary of the Mississippi River, near Tiptonville…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: The Bessis Levee, along a subsidiary of the Mississippi River, near Tiptonville…
Facilities for washing in the camp for white flood refugees at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Facilities for washing in the camp for white flood refugees at Forrest City, Arkansas. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Vaccination in the camp for flood refugees at Marianna, Arkansas]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Vaccination in the camp for flood refugees at Marianna, Arkansas]. Sourced from the…
New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. House fronts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.New York, New York. 61st Street between 1st and 3rd Avenues. House fronts. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Mrs. Frank Tengle and Laura Minnie Lee Tengle, sharecroppers, near Moundville, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the…Mrs. Frank Tengle and Laura Minnie Lee Tengle, sharecroppers, near Moundville, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the…
Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lucille Burroughs picking cotton, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lucille Burroughs picking cotton, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the Library of…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: es in the lineup for food at mealtime in the camp for flood refugees, Forrest City…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: [Posters covering a building near Lynchburg to advertise a Downie Bros. circus]].…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: [Posters covering a building near Lynchburg to advertise a Downie Bros. circus]].…
Plantation Ormond above New Orleans, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Plantation Ormond above New Orleans, Louisiana. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burroughs children and cow near the barn, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Burroughs children and cow near the barn, Hale County, Alabama]. Sourced from the…
Laura Minnie Lee Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Laura Minnie Lee Tengle, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Victorian gravestone. Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Victorian gravestone. Mississippi. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Floyd Burroughs, Jr., Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Floyd Burroughs, Jr., Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Floyd Burroughs and Tengle children, Hale County, Alabama. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
