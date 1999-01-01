Andreas Feininger
Andreas Feininger (1906-1999) was a celebrated American photographer and writer. In the early 1940s, he was employed by the Farm Security Administration (FSA), a New Deal agency created to combat rural poverty. The FSA is particularly known for its small but highly influential photography program, which produced some of the most iconic images of the Great Depression and World War II eras.
