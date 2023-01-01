rawpixel
Martha Mcmillan Roberts Art
Martha Mcmillan Roberts

Martha McMillan Roberts (1919-1992) was an American photographer. Through her lens, she immortalized the experiences of rural women, laborers and individuals in trailer camps, while also offering a vivid snapshot into social gatherings such as the cherry blossom festival.

Judy takes a shot at the Axis. Judy Canova, star of stage and screen, opens her personal salvage drive for scrap rubber by…Judy takes a shot at the Axis. Judy Canova, star of stage and screen, opens her personal salvage drive for scrap rubber by…
woman watching the Queen of the Cherry Blossom Festival being crowned. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of… woman watching the Queen of the Cherry Blossom Festival being crowned. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of…
Send your picture home. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Send your picture home. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
It's cold, but it's spring. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.It's cold, but it's spring. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
A picture of Johnny at the Cherry Blossom Festival for Grandma. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the…A picture of Johnny at the Cherry Blossom Festival for Grandma. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the…
Supreme Court Building. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Supreme Court Building. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Three sisters. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Three sisters. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Tires reclaimed from automobiles, scrapped for their iron and steel content. The rubber…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Tires reclaimed from automobiles, scrapped for their iron and steel content. The rubber…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Repairing streetcar tracks, Fourteenth and G Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Repairing streetcar tracks, Fourteenth and G Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.]. Sourced…
Look this way Domis. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Look this way Domis. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Ninth Street amusement. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Ninth Street amusement. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Skating on the "Mall." Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Skating on the "Mall." Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bicycles for rent. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bicycles for rent. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non…
Put more blossoms around her head. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Put more blossoms around her head. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Tire reclaimed from automobiles, scrapped for their iron and steel content. The rubber…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Tire reclaimed from automobiles, scrapped for their iron and steel content. The rubber…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bicycles for rent. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Bicycles for rent. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
A Sunday golfer. Potomac Park, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.A Sunday golfer. Potomac Park, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. This gaunt row of discarded boilers represent a potential source of tons of steel for…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. This gaunt row of discarded boilers represent a potential source of tons of steel for…
Geeze Mac, these remind me. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Geeze Mac, these remind me. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Supreme Court Building. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Supreme Court Building. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Auto "graveyards" where old worn out automobiles are stripped of usable parts. Non…
Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Truck tires runs 146,000 miles. This truck tire has run 146,000 miles. It is now planned to retreat it with a…Conservation. Truck tires runs 146,000 miles. This truck tire has run 146,000 miles. It is now planned to retreat it with a…
Wife of defense worker hanging out wash in trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the…Wife of defense worker hanging out wash in trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Soldier and friend. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Soldier and friend. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Relaxing after Cherry Blossom Festival. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Relaxing after Cherry Blossom Festival. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…
Cherry Blossom Festival. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cherry Blossom Festival. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Reverence. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Reverence. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
It isn't so funny. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.It isn't so funny. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
A big day, Mama: Easter bunnies, cherry blossoms and picture taking. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from…A big day, Mama: Easter bunnies, cherry blossoms and picture taking. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from…
Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. House wreckers supply tons of cast iron and steel materials that can be converted into…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. House wreckers supply tons of cast iron and steel materials that can be converted into…
Watchin' the crowds. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Watchin' the crowds. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Resting between scenes. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Resting between scenes. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Steady dad, this is for the folks at home. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Steady dad, this is for the folks at home. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Crowds at Cherry Blossom Festival. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Crowds at Cherry Blossom Festival. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Posin. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Posin. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Put more blossoms around her head. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Put more blossoms around her head. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced…
Good citizenship and plain common sense. This man is performing a duty every car owner owes to himself and to our fighting…Good citizenship and plain common sense. This man is performing a duty every car owner owes to himself and to our fighting…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Children at National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Children at National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…Conservation. Scrap iron and steel. Waste materials from heaps such as these are a rich source of scrap materials for…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Getting their picture taken. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Getting their picture taken. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
A bite to eat. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.A bite to eat. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Tired feet. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tired feet. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Sailors and friends at Cherry Blossom Festival. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sailors and friends at Cherry Blossom Festival. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the…Camera bugs snapping the cherry blossoms across the Tidal Basin. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the…
Looking at pitures in the park. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Looking at pitures in the park. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Tires for pictogram. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Reading under cherry blossoms. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Reading under cherry blossoms. Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Saturday afternoon on Ninth Street. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Saturday afternoon on Ninth Street. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children at National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced…
Sunday in the park. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Sunday in the park. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Jefferson Memorial, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.National Defense exhibit on Commerce Square. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Hopkins Place housing project. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Hopkins Place housing project. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Building where trailer occupants wash clothes, shower and get water. Trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria…Building where trailer occupants wash clothes, shower and get water. Trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of defense workers playing near their "homes" trailers. Trailer camp on Mount…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of defense workers playing near their "homes" trailers. Trailer camp on Mount…
Each family in trailer has own electric meter box. Trailer camp on U.S. 1 outside of Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the…Each family in trailer has own electric meter box. Trailer camp on U.S. 1 outside of Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lunch hour for government employees. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Lunch hour for government employees. Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of…
Fourteenth and G Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Fourteenth and G Streets, N.W., Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Trailer occupied by war department employee and wife from Pennsylvania. Trailer camp near Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from…Trailer occupied by war department employee and wife from Pennsylvania. Trailer camp near Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from…
Soldier boys on Saturday afternoon. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Soldier boys on Saturday afternoon. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Trailer camp occupied mostly by torpedo plant workers and their families in Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library…Trailer camp occupied mostly by torpedo plant workers and their families in Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of defense workers playing in "their backyards." Trailer camp, Mount Vernon…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Children of defense workers playing in "their backyards." Trailer camp, Mount Vernon…
Wife of torpedo plant worker talks with her neighbor. Trailer camp in Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of…Wife of torpedo plant worker talks with her neighbor. Trailer camp in Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of…
Children of defense workers playing near their "homes" trailers. Trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria…Children of defense workers playing near their "homes" trailers. Trailer camp on Mount Vernon Highway near Alexandria…
Last year this camp averaged two trailers at a time. It now has about twenty-five trailers occupied mostly by defense…Last year this camp averaged two trailers at a time. It now has about twenty-five trailers occupied mostly by defense…
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Good Humor man comes to trailer camp on Saturday afternoon. These children are sons of…[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Good Humor man comes to trailer camp on Saturday afternoon. These children are sons of…
Children of defense workers playing in "their backyards." Trailer camp, Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced…Children of defense workers playing in "their backyards." Trailer camp, Mount Vernon Highway, Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced…
Trailers occupied by torpedo plant workers and their families. Trailer camp Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library…Trailers occupied by torpedo plant workers and their families. Trailer camp Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library…
Around the Tidal Basin for a look at the cherry blossoms. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Around the Tidal Basin for a look at the cherry blossoms. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
Rent a bicycle, Sunday recreation. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.Rent a bicycle, Sunday recreation. Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Cherry Blossom Festival, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
