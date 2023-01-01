Martha Mcmillan Roberts
Martha McMillan Roberts (1919-1992) was an American photographer. Through her lens, she immortalized the experiences of rural women, laborers and individuals in trailer camps, while also offering a vivid snapshot into social gatherings such as the cherry blossom festival.
