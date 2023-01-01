rawpixel
Reginald Hotchkiss Art
Reginald Hotchkiss

Reginald Hotchkiss served as a photographer under the Farm Security Administration's employment. His photos provide a brief look into the United States during the Great Depression era. This curated collection features a range of images, including captivating aerial perspectives of Washington DC and depictions of the lives of fishermen and individuals residing in trailer camps.

Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241376/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Sign at waterfront, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12242049/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241744/photo-image-person-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
"Yak" Stein, a local fisherman. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240961/photo-image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Crab cooker which holds about seven barrels of crabs. The cooking process lasts for thirty minutes and is done by live steam…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240955/photo-image-background-steam-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240959/photo-image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240957/photo-image-people-tree-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tongers, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240962/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Culling board of oyster boat, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12240964/photo-image-wood-public-domain-waterFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301185/image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tongers. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241704/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Filling the stalls for the coming day. Rock Point oyster house. Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306514/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tongers. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12306300/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Jim Johnson, a young fishing boat captain. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318450/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jim Johnson, a young fishing boat captain. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318475/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tonger, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318757/image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
FSA (Farm Security Administration) personnel at Washington, D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318758/image-person-tree-baseballFree Image from public domain license
Unloading oysters. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323425/image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339781/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Part of a basket of selects. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12241377/photo-image-person-wood-animalFree Image from public domain license
Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318732/image-plant-person-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318465/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318442/image-person-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Waterfront market, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318755/image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318724/image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339808/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318454/image-person-beach-oceanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318446/image-face-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318444/image-person-sky-beachFree Image from public domain license
Unloading oysters. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12323719/image-person-sky-beachFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer drivers]. Sourced from the Library of…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318761/image-face-plant-peopleFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12339809/image-road-architecture-cityFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12318669/image-person-sky-beachFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eastern shoreman checking motor before leaving for home. Rock Point, Maryland].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259875/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tonger. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267971/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Visiting Washington Monument. Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267707/photo-image-people-public-domain-womanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259923/photo-image-person-wood-animalFree Image from public domain license
Oyster shucker at Rock Point oyster house. Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268700/photo-image-person-public-domain-factoryFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301238/image-architecture-car-cityFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259895/photo-image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260034/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Oyster tongers, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259881/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer drivers getting instructions. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259848/photo-image-person-phone-airplaneFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259883/photo-image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Jim Johnson, a young fishing boat captain. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260047/photo-image-face-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Crab cooker which holds about seven barrels of crabs. The cooking process lasts for…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260089/photo-image-background-steam-smokeFree Image from public domain license
Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260051/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers, Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259767/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259877/photo-image-plant-grass-skyFree Image from public domain license
Fish at waterfront market, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259878/photo-image-animal-public-domain-fishFree Image from public domain license
Tonging and culling oysters. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267716/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Waterfront marker, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12261831/photo-image-person-road-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12304114/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259889/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260041/photo-image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259885/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259912/photo-image-person-public-domain-hospitalFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Advertisement for tourists on U.S. 1 between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259900/photo-image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
Workmen landscaping. Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12270794/photo-image-person-sky-roadFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Bystanders and police escort inspecting a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259849/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Eastern shoreman leaving for home after unloading a day's catch of crabs. The boat…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260090/photo-image-person-sky-oceanFree Image from public domain license
Sorting crabs for grade before shipment at Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259765/photo-image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Waterfront restaurant, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260049/photo-image-person-public-domain-windowFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers.…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259898/photo-image-people-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259871/photo-image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259907/photo-image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259893/photo-image-person-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Completed cinder block house at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12270782/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Manufacturer's nameplate on FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailer. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259925/photo-image-public-domain-door-architectureFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12301166/image-cloud-plant-skyFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259888/photo-image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tonger, Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259753/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Tidal Basin, Washington, D.C.. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267722/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Bystanders and police escort inspecting a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259897/photo-image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington Memorial. Alexandria, Virginia. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268705/photo-image-sky-public-domain-brickFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259902/photo-image-plant-people-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259874/photo-image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Sorting the cooked crabs for shipping. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260086/photo-image-person-animal-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Unloading oysters, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260036/photo-image-person-wood-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Shuck pile. Rock Point, Maryland. These shells are returned to river to start new beds. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267727/photo-image-road-public-domain-architectureFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers].…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259763/photo-image-plant-people-grassFree Image from public domain license
FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers, Washington, D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259882/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tonger. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267692/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. Views from Washington Monument. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12305216/image-plant-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Advertisement for tourists on U.S. 1 between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260040/photo-image-plant-person-grassFree Image from public domain license
Inspecting FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260033/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers, Washington D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259847/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259910/photo-image-plant-person-skyFree Image from public domain license
U.S. FSA (Farm Security Administration)--later U.S. OWI (Office of War Information) photograph laboratory in the auditor's…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12289753/photo-image-public-domain-hospital-kitchenFree Image from public domain license
Drum used to cook crabs. Rock Point, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12268717/photo-image-beach-ocean-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12261829/photo-image-person-sky-oceanFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Dumping crabs into cooker. Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260045/photo-image-face-person-woodFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Waterfront restaurant, Washington, D.C.]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259901/photo-image-dog-person-animalFree Image from public domain license
View of construction at Greenbelt, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12271639/photo-image-person-sky-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Back of a trailer. Sourced from the Library…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260053/photo-image-public-domain-house-natureFree Image from public domain license
Oyster tongers. Wicomico River, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12267731/photo-image-person-public-domain-manFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: Captain Stein, oysterman, Rock Point, Maryland]. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12259850/photo-image-person-sky-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
Advertisement for tourists on U.S. 1 between Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, Maryland. Sourced from the Library of Congress.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260048/photo-image-plant-public-domain-natureFree Image from public domain license
[Untitled photo, possibly related to: FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers at Washington, D.C. tourist camp]. Sourced…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260046/photo-image-plant-person-treeFree Image from public domain license
Washington, D.C. A demonstration of FSA (Farm Security Administration) trailers. Linking up for the parade. Sourced from the…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12260044/photo-image-plant-people-skyFree Image from public domain license
